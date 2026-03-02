I spent a day with 2026 Tata Punch facelift - Check the top 6 pros and 2 cons
2026 Tata Punch facelift pros and cons: Tata Motors has recently updated its popular micro SUV, the Punch, with several significant changes. It now looks fresh on the outside, gets more features inside, and even offers a new turbo-petrol engine. Priced from just Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom), the Punch facelift remains a very tempting option. However, Rs 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant may feel a bit expensive as it overlaps with lower variants of the bigger and more spacious Nexon, which is priced between Rs 7.31 lakh and 14.15 lakh. All mentioned prices are ex-showroom.
The Punch continues to compete with rivals like Hyundai Exter, Renault Kiger, Citroen C3 and Nissan Magnite. I (Lakshya Rana) spent a day with the facelifted 2026 Tata Punch, driving it in and around Pune, and learnt a few of its strengths and weaknesses. Based on my experience, here are the top 6 pros and 2 cons of the 2026 Tata Punch facelift.
2026 Tata Punch facelift top 6 pros
1. Ride and handling remain a strong point
One of the biggest strengths of the Punch has always been its ride quality, and the facelift keeps that character intact. The suspension feels well-tuned. It easily absorbs potholes and bad roads, almost like a bigger SUV. Even at higher speeds, the car feels stable and planted. The steering is light, which makes city driving easy, yet it remains almost accurate. You can take corners confidently, as body roll is well controlled. Overall, it still feels fun and comfortable to drive in daily use.
Turbo-petrol engine finally adds excitement
Earlier, many users felt the naturally aspirated petrol engine lacked punch. Tata has now addressed that with a new turbo-petrol option borrowed from the Tata Nexon. This engine produces 120hp and 170Nm, which is a big jump over the older unit. In real driving, the response feels sharp and lively. Acceleration is much quicker, and overtakes are easier on highways. Power delivery feels smooth and linear, without sudden jerks. For buyers who enjoy driving, this engine truly gives the Punch the performance it always deserved.
Feature-loaded cabin
Another key area where it excels is the features. It now gets a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, connected-car tech, ambient lighting, faster Type-C charging and even an air purifier. Additionally, it continues to offer a voice-enabled electric sunroof, auto headlamps, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The audio system has more tweeters for better sound. Lower variants are also better equipped than before. They offer an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus cruise control. Overall, the Punch now feels more premium and modern than the older version.
More safety
Tata has seriously improved the safety package this time. Even the base variant now gets 6 airbags, ESP, hill-hold assist, TPMS and central locking. Earlier, only two airbags were offered (as standard). Higher variants add even more, such as a 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitor, hill-descent control and an auto-dimming IRVM. The car has also secured a 5-star safety rating in BNCAP crash tests, which gives buyers extra confidence.
CNG + AMT Convenience
It is one of the few cars in India to offer the convenience of an automatic transmission (AMT) with a factory-fitted CNG kit, while preserving boot space using dual-cylinder technology. It could be the best option for buyers seeking the convenience of an automatic transmission while enjoying the higher mileage that CNGs are known for.
Ease of access
The signature 90-degree opening doors remain, making entry and exit exceptionally easy even for the elderly passengers.
2026 Tata Punch facelift top 2 cons
1. Dull NA petrol engine
Despite all the upgrades, the older 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine continues unchanged. It makes 88hp and 115Nm and comes with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. This engine is fine for relaxed city driving, but it feels underpowered on highways. No quick overtakes. Reaching triple-digit speeds also takes time.
2. No automatic gearbox with turbo-petrol engine
The turbo-petrol engine doesn't offer an automatic gearbox option. This makes it less attractive to people who drive a lot in city traffic.
Should you buy 2026 Tata Punch?
The Punch facelift brings meaningful improvements where they matter most. It still offers excellent ride comfort and confident handling. The new turbo-petrol engine finally solves the earlier lack of performance. Safety has improved significantly, and the feature list is now much richer than before. However, the naturally aspirated petrol engine still feels average, and the top variants are a bit expensive. If you want a tough small SUV for city use with segment-leading comfort and safety, the Punch facelift makes a strong case. But if you are looking for strong highway performance or more cabin space, you might want to compare it with larger SUVs in a similar price range.
