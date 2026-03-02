I spent a day with 2026 Tata Punch facelift - Check the top 6 pros and 2 cons

photoDetails

english

3022885

2026 Tata Punch facelift pros and cons: Tata Motors has recently updated its popular micro SUV, the Punch, with several significant changes. It now looks fresh on the outside, gets more features inside, and even offers a new turbo-petrol engine. Priced from just Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom), the Punch facelift remains a very tempting option. However, Rs 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant may feel a bit expensive as it overlaps with lower variants of the bigger and more spacious Nexon, which is priced between Rs 7.31 lakh and 14.15 lakh. All mentioned prices are ex-showroom.

The Punch continues to compete with rivals like Hyundai Exter, Renault Kiger, Citroen C3 and Nissan Magnite. I (Lakshya Rana) spent a day with the facelifted 2026 Tata Punch, driving it in and around Pune, and learnt a few of its strengths and weaknesses. Based on my experience, here are the top 6 pros and 2 cons of the 2026 Tata Punch facelift.