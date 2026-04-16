I spent a day with Tata Punch EV facelift: Here's how it feels in real world
Tata Punch EV Review: I (Lakshya Rana) recently spent a day driving the Tata Punch EV 2026 facelift in Kochi, and honestly, it left a strong impression. At first glance, it may look like a mild update over the earlier version. But once you start digging deeper, you realise there's a lot more going on. Tata has made meaningful changes under the skin. The focus is clear: more range, better efficiency, quicker charging, and a more attractive price. So the big question is, does it all come together nicely in the real world? After spending time behind the wheel, here's what I learned.
Exterior
Exterior: Let's start with the design. The front end now clearly signals that this is an EV. The earlier black strip connecting the headlights is gone, and the look is now cleaner. The LED light bar has also been removed, likely to keep costs in check. The charging flap still sits right at the front. Lower down, you get a neat air intake with vertical slats. The greyed-out cladding is new, but to me, it looks a bit too dull, almost like it has aged in the sun.
From the side, nothing really changes. The tall stance, high beltline, and those rear door handles on the C-pillar still stand out. The 16-inch alloy wheels now get a matte grey finish. There's also subtle Tata.ev branding with teal highlights. At the rear, you get connected LED taillamps and a chunky bumper. The new colour options, especially Fearless Yellow, add some freshness to the overall look.
Now, the real story lies underneath. The Punch EV is based on Tata's newer acti.ev platform. It now comes with two battery options: a 30kWh and a 40kWh. These are bigger than before, thanks to the shift from cylindrical to prismatic cells. In simple terms, this means better packaging and more energy stored in the same space.
Charging has also improved. The car now supports up to 65kW fast charging. Tata claims a 10 to 80% charge in about 30 minutes. Even more interesting is the claim of adding 135km of range in just 15 minutes. That's quite useful in real-world scenarios.
Another big update is the new 6-in-1 drive unit. It combines multiple components into one compact package. It is lighter, smaller, and more efficient. You can actually see the difference when you open the bonnet. There's more empty space now, although Tata could have used it better by offering a bigger frunk.
Interior
Interior: Step inside, and the cabin feels more airy than before. The lighter grey theme helps. There's a clean dashboard layout with a white trim running across. The seats also follow a dual-tone theme and feel quite premium for the segment.
Getting in and out is easy thanks to wide-opening doors. The front seats are comfortable and supportive. You sit high, which gives you a good view of the road. Ventilated seats on the top variant are a big plus, especially in our climate. That said, I did miss the steering reach adjustment.
There are a few quirks. The rotary gear selector can be a bit slow at times. The climate control panel, with its mix of touch and toggles, is still not the easiest to use while driving. Storage spaces are practical, though. You get a usable armrest, cup holders, and a wireless charger.
Rear seat
The rear seat is decent for the size of the car. Legroom and headroom are acceptable. The seat itself is comfortable, and you don't sit too awkwardly. But it's best for two passengers. Three can fit, but it will be tight. Also, the absence of rear AC vents is a bit surprising.
Boot space is actually quite good. At 366 litres, it can easily take multiple bags. The frunk is small and only useful for charging cables.
Features
Features: In terms of features, the Punch EV still feels well-loaded. You get a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless connectivity. The 360-degree camera is sharp and very useful in tight spaces. There's also a digital driver's display, air purifier, cruise control, and a sunroof. Some small misses are also there, like the removal of ambient lighting.
Safety is well covered. You get six airbags, ESP, ABS, hill-hold assist, and ISOFIX mounts as standard. There's also a new high-beam alert feature, which is a nice addition.
Driving Experience and Performance
Driving Experience and Performance: Now, coming to the driving experience. Performance has improved slightly. The smaller battery version makes 88hp, while the bigger one produces 129hp. Torque stands at 154Nm. Numbers aside, what matters is how it feels, and it feels quick enough.
Acceleration is smooth and linear. There's no sudden surge, which actually makes it easy to drive in traffic. I tried all three modes: Eco, City, and Sport. Eco is surprisingly usable. City mode works best for daily driving. But Sport mode is where the car feels most lively.
It's not crazy fast, but it's quick enough to feel fun, especially in Sport mode. Tata claims a 0-100 km/h in 9.1 seconds, which sounds about right based on my experience. Refinement is also excellent. The cabin stays quiet most of the time. You barely hear the motor. Only at higher speeds do you notice some road noise.
Driving Range
Driving Range: The driving range is also better now. Tata claims up to 468km (MIDC) for the bigger battery. I also drove the 40kWh variant for almost 150 km (mix of city and highway), and discovered that it can deliver around 325 to 350 km range on a single full charge. That's more than enough for daily use and even occasional highway trips.
Regenerative braking is nicely tuned. You get four levels. While level 0 lets you drive freely, level 3 has the strongest resistance. Switching between regenerative braking levels using paddles is seamless. It makes driving smoother, especially in city traffic, while adding a little more range to the vehicle.
Ride quality, handling and braking performance
Ride quality and handling: Ride quality continues to be a strong point. The Punch EV feels mature. It handles bumps very well. Even bad roads don't upset it easily. At higher speeds, it remains stable and composed. The handling is also predictable. Yes, there is some body roll, but it never feels unsafe. The low battery placement helps with stability. The steering is not very communicative, but it is accurate enough.
Braking performance: Braking performance feels strong despite the fact that rear disc brakes have been replaced with drums. The updated model has disc brakes only at the front. But the stopping power is still confidence-inspiring. The SUV stays stable during sudden or panic braking.
Verdict
Now, it's time for the verdict. Let's start with the pricing. Tata has managed to reduce prices despite all the upgrades. The range starts at Rs 9.69 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the pre-facelift model, it is cheaper by Rs 30,000 at the base and by Rs 1.85 lakh at the top end. There's also a battery subscription option that further lowers the initial cost.
Yes, there are some cost-cutting measures. But none of them really spoil the experience. You still get a well-rounded package. So, after spending time with the Punch EV, I can say this: it makes a lot of sense. It is practical, easy to drive, feature-rich, and efficient. For city use, it's almost perfect. For small families, it will work well.
If you need more rear seat space, you might look at bigger options like the Tata Nexon EV. But for most buyers, the Punch EV hits a sweet spot.
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