I spent a day with Tata Punch EV facelift: Here's how it feels in real world

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Exterior: Let's start with the design. The front end now clearly signals that this is an EV. The earlier black strip connecting the headlights is gone, and the look is now cleaner. The LED light bar has also been removed, likely to keep costs in check. The charging flap still sits right at the front. Lower down, you get a neat air intake with vertical slats. The greyed-out cladding is new, but to me, it looks a bit too dull, almost like it has aged in the sun.

From the side, nothing really changes. The tall stance, high beltline, and those rear door handles on the C-pillar still stand out. The 16-inch alloy wheels now get a matte grey finish. There's also subtle Tata.ev branding with teal highlights. At the rear, you get connected LED taillamps and a chunky bumper. The new colour options, especially Fearless Yellow, add some freshness to the overall look.

Now, the real story lies underneath. The Punch EV is based on Tata's newer acti.ev platform. It now comes with two battery options: a 30kWh and a 40kWh. These are bigger than before, thanks to the shift from cylindrical to prismatic cells. In simple terms, this means better packaging and more energy stored in the same space.

Charging has also improved. The car now supports up to 65kW fast charging. Tata claims a 10 to 80% charge in about 30 minutes. Even more interesting is the claim of adding 135km of range in just 15 minutes. That's quite useful in real-world scenarios.

Another big update is the new 6-in-1 drive unit. It combines multiple components into one compact package. It is lighter, smaller, and more efficient. You can actually see the difference when you open the bonnet. There's more empty space now, although Tata could have used it better by offering a bigger frunk.