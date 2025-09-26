photoDetails

Since Lakshya and Lexus both start with the letter L, it was my childhood dream to drive a Lexus someday. And, now, being an automobile journalist, you can say it's a privilege that I get to drive so many new cars and learn about them, which I have been sharing with you all. Continuing this, I recently got hands-on experience of the Lexus NX350h Overtrail edition, which was launched in India last year in 2024. I spent a week with the NX350h Overtrail and drove it over 500 Km, which helped me draw a few conclusions. Before I share them with you, let's start by having a basic understanding of the Lexus NX350h.

Model: Lexus NX350h

Variants: Overtrail, Exquisite, Luxury and F SPORT

Price: Rs 66.59 lakh to Rs 73.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tested Model/Variant: Lexus NX350h Overtrail

Key Features: 14-inch touchscreen system, 7-inch digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, 8 airbags, 360-degree camera, ADAS, 17-speaker sound system, powered tailgate, coloured heads-up display and more.

Powertrain: 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine (243bhp) with e-CVT and all-wheel drive setup.

Rivals: Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60, and BMW X3.

Coming to the next part: My observations about the Lexus NX350h. Well, it stands out in the luxury hybrid SUV segment with impressive comfort, technology, and efficiency, but it does come with a few drawbacks. Below are its top 6 pros and 2 cons based on my experience.