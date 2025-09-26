I Spent A Week With The Lexus NX350h: Here Are 6 Things I Liked About It And 2 I Didn't
Since Lakshya and Lexus both start with the letter L, it was my childhood dream to drive a Lexus someday. And, now, being an automobile journalist, you can say it's a privilege that I get to drive so many new cars and learn about them, which I have been sharing with you all. Continuing this, I recently got hands-on experience of the Lexus NX350h Overtrail edition, which was launched in India last year in 2024. I spent a week with the NX350h Overtrail and drove it over 500 Km, which helped me draw a few conclusions. Before I share them with you, let's start by having a basic understanding of the Lexus NX350h.
Model: Lexus NX350h
Variants: Overtrail, Exquisite, Luxury and F SPORT
Price: Rs 66.59 lakh to Rs 73.40 lakh (ex-showroom)
Tested Model/Variant: Lexus NX350h Overtrail
Key Features: 14-inch touchscreen system, 7-inch digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, 8 airbags, 360-degree camera, ADAS, 17-speaker sound system, powered tailgate, coloured heads-up display and more.
Powertrain: 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine (243bhp) with e-CVT and all-wheel drive setup.
Rivals: Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60, and BMW X3.
Coming to the next part: My observations about the Lexus NX350h. Well, it stands out in the luxury hybrid SUV segment with impressive comfort, technology, and efficiency, but it does come with a few drawbacks. Below are its top 6 pros and 2 cons based on my experience.
Pro 1
1. The ride comfort is exceptional, especially thanks to the plush adaptive suspension, making it one of the most comfortable crossovers in its category. It focuses on a smooth and comfortable driving experience. The suspension rounds off bumps well.
Pro 2
2. Efficient hybrid powertrain delivers excellent fuel economy, with real-world figures exceeding 15 kmpl, making it a strong choice for fuel-conscious buyers with minimal CVT rubber-band effect. It is impressive for a car of this size.
Pro 3
3. Premium interior with high-quality materials, advanced tech features (such as a large touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, 3D surround camera, ambient lighting, powered seats with memory, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging and more). For safety, it also gets ADAS.
Pro 4
4. The cabin remains silent at normal speeds with a refined overall drive experience. It balances physical & digital controls well. Retains knobs for HVAC and audio for intuitive use. Seats are comfortable as well.
Pro 5
5. Smooth and refined driving experience, easy to maneuver in city conditions, and ideal for those transitioning from conventional petrol vehicles without any range anxiety. It can even run in EV-only mode for short distances. Also, it offers balanced handling with good road grip, controlled body roll and well-weighted steering.
Pro 6
6. Unique styling with strong road presence, with familiar but refreshed design cues. Angular Lexus design language with modern details adds to its appeal among luxury SUV shoppers.
Cons
Lexus NX350h Overtrail: Top 2 Cons
1. The rear seat space can feel cramped for taller passengers, making it less ideal for families needing generous legroom. It offers adequate space for average-height passengers, but taller people will find legroom and headroom limited. And, the dark cabin theme makes the interior feel smaller.
2. Power delivery, while smooth, may feel underwhelming for those seeking spirited acceleration (0–100 km/h in 7.7 sec, decent but not class-best); the hybrid system prioritizes efficiency over outright performance. The cabin gets noticeably louder when pushed hard.
