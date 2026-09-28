BMW i5 LWB: BMW has launched the i5 long-wheelbase in India. It is essentially the electric version of the 5 Series sedan. Assembled locally, the i5 LWB comes only in the i5 eDrive35L trim and costs Rs 79.60 lakh. That is Rs 3 lakh more than the petrol 5 Series. I (Lakshya Rana) have spent two days with the car, and here's who it's for.
Looks: BMW stretched the wheelbase by 110mm compared to the international model. It now measures 3,105mm, and the car is 5,175mm long. Here's a fun fact. The 5 Series beats its main rival, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, in every dimension. It's 2,156 mm Wide and 1,520 mm tall.
In terms of looks, the BMW i5 long-wheelbase has retained the familiar 5 Series proportions, with a long bonnet, flowing roofline, and familiar BMW face. It looks almost identical to the standard ICE-powered BMW 5-Series, featuring the same illuminated kidney grille, sharp adaptive LED headlights, and sporty bumper designs.
Two things separate the i5 from the petrol car. You get an 'i' logo on the grille and bigger 20-inch alloy wheels. The 20-inch wheels look far better proportioned than the 18-inch ones that BMW first offered on the 530Li. At the back, only the i5 and eDrive35L badges give it away. The green number plate is the other clue.
Interiors: Step inside and the twin curved screens take over the dashboard. You also get a flat-bottom steering wheel, plenty of ambient lighting, and a tasteful mix of open-pore wood and silver inlays. The crystal-like drive selector, the rotary infotainment controller and the volume roller on the centre console add a nice sense of occasion.
If you know older 5 Series models, you will notice one thing missing. The front seats no longer have manually adjustable thigh support. Still, the seats are very comfortable and supportive. They come with ventilation too.
This is the long-wheelbase car, so it gets 4.3 inches more wheelbase than the international model. That gives you clearly more rear legroom. The floor sits higher than in the petrol car, but the back seat still works well for chauffeur-driven buyers. The bench is nicely shaped. With two people on board, it feels properly luxurious.
The rear seat gets pillows as well; however, it doesn't recline. The middle seat is far less welcoming. The raised seat base cuts headroom. The backrest feels firm, and the tall central tunnel makes life harder for a third passenger.
Boot space is 500 litres, almost same as the petrol 5 Series. But there is a catch. The petrol car hides its spare wheel under the boot floor. The i5 leaves it on top of the floor. That eats a lot of usable luggage space.
Features: BMW packs the i5 eDrive35L with plenty of features. The curved touchscreen and digital instrument cluster look futuristic. But the software isn't the easiest to use. There are too many menus and sub-menus. On the bright side, the 360-degree camera gives a very clear picture. Music lovers will enjoy the 17-speaker, 655W Bowers & Wilkins sound system. It sounds superb.
Additionally, you get 20-inch alloys, adaptive LED headlamps, powered and ventilated front seats, four-zone climate control, wireless charging pads for both front and rear passengers, a panoramic fixed glass roof, ambient lighting and a powered boot lid.
You also get a full set of driver assistance features. These include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and autonomous emergency braking. But some omissions may bother chauffeur-driven buyers, though. That list includes rear window sunshades, reclining rear seats, soft-close doors, a boss mode for the front passenger seat and rear-seat audio controls.
Performance: It's a rear-wheel-drive i5 eDrive35L that uses a single electric motor. It makes 272hp and 410Nm. Those numbers are very close to the mild-hybrid 530Li. But the way it delivers them feels completely different. Peak torque arrives instantly, so the car responds smoothly and effortlessly, just like an EV should.
You get several drive modes, and each one changes the throttle response. Sport makes the car noticeably sharper. Efficient is the most relaxed mode and focuses on saving energy. You also get several regenerative braking settings. They are Adaptive, High, Mid and Low. Adaptive stands out because BMW calibrated it so well. It changes the amount of regeneration and coasting based on traffic and road conditions.
There is also a one-pedal 'B' mode, which you pick using the drive selector. It gives regeneration similar to the High setting. But unlike High, it can bring the car to a full stop without you touching the brake pedal. BMW claims 0-100kph in 6.7 seconds and the top speed is 195kph but acceleration fades noticeably after 100kph.
Range, ride and handling: BMW claims the 81.6kWh battery gives up to 669km of range. That claim looks very optimistic. Due to time constraints, I couldn’t conduct a full range test, but my estimate is that it could deliver around 400 km of real-world range. BMW gives you a free AC wallbox charger, and the installation is included.
It rides on bigger 20-inch wheels with lower-profile tyres than the 530Li. Even so, the ride quality is seriously impressive. The car feels plush and soaks up typical city roads with ease. It also gets rear air suspension, which the 530Li doesn't have.
BMW also raised the ground clearance by 18mm over the global standard-wheelbase model. That makes the car much better suited to Indian roads. Even with four people on board, the i5 clears most speed breakers without any drama.
But there is a trade-off. The softer suspension and extra ground clearance have watered down some of the driver-focused feel of older 5 Series cars. BMW put comfort and practicality first. As a result, it gave up some of the sharpness and precision that once made the 5 Series the benchmark for driving fans.
Price and verdict: At Rs 79.60 lakh, the locally assembled i5 LWB has what it takes to become BMW India's next EV success, alongside the iX1. BMW sticks to its proven long-wheelbase formula here. It adds cabin space and builds on the strengths of the petrol 5 Series, which shares much of its cabin, equipment and character.
That said, like its petrol sibling, the i5 has lost some of the classic 5 Series driving feel. It also misses a few feel-good features, especially for rear-seat passengers. More importantly, the spare wheel on the boot floor hurts luggage space badly.
So, who is it for? It suits people who cover long distances and can enjoy lower running costs. The roomy cabin, comfortable seats, plush ride, respectable range and effortless performance make the i5 eDrive35L a strong electric luxury sedan in this segment.