Interiors

Interiors: Step inside and the twin curved screens take over the dashboard. You also get a flat-bottom steering wheel, plenty of ambient lighting, and a tasteful mix of open-pore wood and silver inlays. The crystal-like drive selector, the rotary infotainment controller and the volume roller on the centre console add a nice sense of occasion.

If you know older 5 Series models, you will notice one thing missing. The front seats no longer have manually adjustable thigh support. Still, the seats are very comfortable and supportive. They come with ventilation too.

This is the long-wheelbase car, so it gets 4.3 inches more wheelbase than the international model. That gives you clearly more rear legroom. The floor sits higher than in the petrol car, but the back seat still works well for chauffeur-driven buyers. The bench is nicely shaped. With two people on board, it feels properly luxurious.

The rear seat gets pillows as well; however, it doesn't recline. The middle seat is far less welcoming. The raised seat base cuts headroom. The backrest feels firm, and the tall central tunnel makes life harder for a third passenger.

Boot space is 500 litres, almost same as the petrol 5 Series. But there is a catch. The petrol car hides its spare wheel under the boot floor. The i5 leaves it on top of the floor. That eats a lot of usable luggage space.