photoDetails

english

2935850

India’s Cheapest 7-Seater Car: Renault has launched the much-anticipated facelift of the Triber in India, marking the MPV’s first major update since its debut nearly six years ago. Priced between Rs 6.29 lakh and Rs 8.64 lakh (ex-showroom), the updated Triber has seen a price increase ranging from Rs 14,000 to Rs 41,000, depending on the variant. However, despite the price hike, it still is India's cheapest 7-seater MPV. The facelift model brings subtle design tweaks and a few new features.