India’s Cheapest 7-Seater Car Launched At Rs 6.29 Lakh: 360-Degree Camera, 6 Airbags, BIG Screen And More - Check Out Maruti Ertiga's Closest Rival

India’s Cheapest 7-Seater Car: Renault has launched the much-anticipated facelift of the Triber in India, marking the MPV’s first major update since its debut nearly six years ago. Priced between Rs 6.29 lakh and Rs 8.64 lakh (ex-showroom), the updated Triber has seen a price increase ranging from Rs 14,000 to Rs 41,000, depending on the variant. However, despite the price hike, it still is India's cheapest 7-seater MPV. The facelift model brings subtle design tweaks and a few new features.

Updated:Jul 23, 2025, 07:07 PM IST
Updates

The updated Triber sports a redesigned front fascia, including reworked headlamps, updated LED DRLs, and a more refined gloss-black grille featuring thick diagonal slats. The bumper has also been revised, now with a wider air intake and reshaped fog lamp housings. 

Changes

A key visual change is the inclusion of Renault’s retro-inspired diamond logo, making its India debut on the Triber. Changes along the side profile are minimal, with new 15-inch alloy wheels and gloss black door handles replacing the older chrome ones. At the rear, there’s a smoked finish on the LED tail lamps connected by a blacked-out trim strip.

cabin

Inside, the facelifted Triber gets a refreshed cabin layout. Renault has introduced new black and beige upholstery, an improved instrument cluster, and a dashboard design that takes cues from the Kiger SUV. The MPV retains features such as the 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging, push-button start/stop, and rear AC vents for both the second and third rows.

Engine

In terms of safety, the Triber now offers 6 airbags as standard, compared to just two in the previous top-spec model. It also gets a 360-degree camera and front parking sensors. Mechanically, there are no changes. It continues with the same 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 72hp and 96Nm of torque. 

CNG retrofitment

This E20-compliant engine is also available in the Kiger. It can be paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT. Despite longstanding anticipation, a turbo-petrol variant has still not been introduced. However, CNG retrofitment is available for manual variants. The MPV competes with models like Ertiga, XL6 and Carens.

