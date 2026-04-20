India’s cheapest 7-seater cars: Prices start at just Rs 5.65 lakh; Strong engine, big touchscreen, latest features, and all in budget

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India’s cheapest 7-seater cars: Looking for a budget-friendly 7-seater car in India? Here are some of the most affordable options available in 2026 that offer space, comfort, and useful features for large families. The options start with the Nissan Gravite, followed closely by the Renault Triber with strong safety ratings. The Mahindra Bolero is also a good choice in this category, while the Bolero Neo, priced at Rs 8.69 lakh, offers better power output.

More options are available above Rs 10 lakh, offering better comfort, more powerful engines, and advanced features. These 7-seater vehicles are ideal for Indian families looking for the cheapest 7-seater cars.