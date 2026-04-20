India’s cheapest 7-seater cars: Prices start at just Rs 5.65 lakh; Strong engine, big touchscreen, latest features, and all in budget
India’s cheapest 7-seater cars: Looking for a budget-friendly 7-seater car in India? Here are some of the most affordable options available in 2026 that offer space, comfort, and useful features for large families. The options start with the Nissan Gravite, followed closely by the Renault Triber with strong safety ratings. The Mahindra Bolero is also a good choice in this category, while the Bolero Neo, priced at Rs 8.69 lakh, offers better power output.
More options are available above Rs 10 lakh, offering better comfort, more powerful engines, and advanced features. These 7-seater vehicles are ideal for Indian families looking for the cheapest 7-seater cars.
Nissan Gravite
The Nissan Gravite is priced between Rs 5.65 lakh and Rs 8.94 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 1.0-litre petrol engine producing 72 bhp power and 90 Nm torque, making it an affordable family option.
Renault Triber
The Renault Triber costs between Rs 5.76 lakh and Rs 8.6 lakh (ex-showroom). It has a 1.0-litre petrol engine producing 71 bhp and 96 Nm torque. It also features an 8-inch touchscreen and 4 airbags with a 4-star GNCAP safety rating. (Image credit: renault)
Mahindra Bolero
The Mahindra Bolero is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). It runs on a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 75.99 PS power and 210 Nm torque. It also includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system for basic features. (Image credit: mahindra)
Mahindra Bolero Neo
The Bolero Neo is priced between Rs 8.69 lakh and Rs 10.94 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing around 100 bhp and 260 Nm torque. It is known for strong build quality and rugged performance. (Image credit: mahindra)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is priced from Rs 8.80 lakh to Rs 12.94 lakh (ex-showroom). It features a 1.5-litre petrol engine with smart hybrid technology producing 103 PS power. It also includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. (Image credit: marutisuzuki)
Toyota Rumion
The Toyota Rumion is priced between Rs 10.51 lakh and Rs 13.86 lakh (ex-showroom). It uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 101 bhp and 138 Nm torque. It also comes with a 7-inch touchscreen and is designed for comfort and family use. (Image credit: toyotabharat)
Kia Carens
The Kia Carens is the most premium option, priced from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 12.77 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers petrol and diesel engine options, with up to 160 PS power. It also provides modern features and strong performance for families. (Image credit: kia)
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