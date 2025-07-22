India’s Cheapest 7-Seater Electric Car: 490Km Range, 360-Degree Camera, HUGE Sunroof, ADAS And More - Bookings Open, Priced At Rs...
India’s Cheapest 7-Seater Electric Car Bookings Open: Kia India has commenced bookings for its first made-in-India 7-seater electric car, the Carens Clavis EV. Priced between Rs 17.99 lakh and Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Carens Clavis EV is the most affordable electric car in India and is now available for booking via Kia India's official website and dealerships by paying an initial amount of Rs 25,000. Further in this article, let's explore the details of India's cheapest 7-seater electric car, the Kia Carens Clavis EV.
Variant-wise prices
Variant-wise prices: The Carens Clavis EV comes in four variants: HTK+, HTX, HTX (Extended Range) and HTX+ (Extended Range), priced at Rs 17.99 lakh, Rs 20.49 lakh, Rs 22.49 lakh and Rs 24.49 lakh, respectively.
Battery And Range
Battery And Range: It comes with two battery pack options: a 42kWh and a 51.4kWh, with an ARAI-certified range of 404km and 490km, respectively. It takes just 39 minutes to charge from 10% to 80% using a 100kW DC charger.
Performance
Performance: The larger 51.4kWh battery pack model comes with a front-axle mounted electric motor that delivers 171PS/255Nm output. It sprints 0 to 100kmph in a claimed time of 8.4 seconds.
Key Features
Kia Carens Clavis EV Key Features: Key features include dual 12.3-inch screens, Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, 8-speaker Bose sound system, wireless phone charger and more.
Features
Kia Carens Clavis EV Features: It also gets a powered driver seat, 6 airbags, Level 2 ADAS, ABS, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, 360-degree camera, all four disc brakes, etc.
