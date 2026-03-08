Advertisement
NewsPhotosIndia’s cheapest automatic cars: Prices start at just Rs 4.75 lakh, 25 kmpl mileage, strong engine; Best for budget-friendly buyers
photoDetails

India’s cheapest automatic cars: Prices start at just Rs 4.75 lakh, 25 kmpl mileage, strong engine; Best for budget-friendly buyers

India’s cheapest automatic cars: Automatic cars are becoming increasingly popular in India, especially among people who drive daily in busy city traffic. Many buyers prefer them because they are easier to drive and reduce the need for constant gear shifting. The good news is that several budget-friendly automatic options are now available for those who don’t want to invest too much in a car. Some of the most affordable models in India start at around Rs 4.75 lakh (ex-showroom) and offer good performance with small yet efficient petrol engines. These cars usually come with engines between 998cc and 1.2 litres, producing power from around 65 bhp to 86 hp.

Apart from affordability, these vehicles also offer impressive fuel efficiency. Depending on the model, they deliver ARAI-claimed mileage between about 19 kmpl and 26.6 kmpl, making them suitable for budget-conscious buyers looking for convenience and low running costs.

Updated:Mar 08, 2026, 10:47 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXi Opt AT

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXi Opt AT

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXi Opt AT is one of the most affordable automatic cars in India. It comes with a 998cc petrol engine that produces around 65 bhp of power. The automatic AMT variant is priced at about Rs 4.75 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers an ARAI-claimed mileage of around 25 kmpl in the petrol variant. (Image credit: marutisuzuki)

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 LXI/VXI AGS

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 AGS is another popular budget-friendly automatic car. It uses a 998cc petrol engine that produces about 67 bhp of power and 90 Nm of torque. The automatic AGS variant is priced around Rs 4.95–Rs 5.6 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers an ARAI-claimed mileage of around 24.9 kmpl in the petrol variant. (Image credit: marutisuzuki)

Renault Kwid 1.0 AMT

Among this list, the Renault Kwid 1.0 AMT offers an SUV-style design at a low price. It comes with a 999cc 1.0-litre petrol engine producing about 69 hp of power and is paired with a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The automatic variant costs around Rs 5–Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It delivers an ARAI-claimed mileage of around 22 kmpl. (Image credit: renault)

Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXI AMT

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXI AMT is known for its good mileage and smooth driving. It has a 998cc petrol engine producing about 68 hp of power and 91 Nm of torque. The automatic VXI AMT variant is priced at around Rs 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers about 26.6 kmpl mileage (ARAI claimed). (Image credit: marutisuzuki)

 

Tata Tiago XTA AMT

The Tata Tiago XTA AMT also secures a good position on this list. It comes with a 1.2-litre (1199cc) petrol engine producing around 86 hp of power. The XTA AMT automatic variant is priced at about Rs 6.8–Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It offers an ARAI-claimed mileage of around 19–20 kmpl. (Image credit: tatamotors)

