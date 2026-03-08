India’s cheapest automatic cars: Prices start at just Rs 4.75 lakh, 25 kmpl mileage, strong engine; Best for budget-friendly buyers

photoDetails

India’s cheapest automatic cars: Automatic cars are becoming increasingly popular in India, especially among people who drive daily in busy city traffic. Many buyers prefer them because they are easier to drive and reduce the need for constant gear shifting. The good news is that several budget-friendly automatic options are now available for those who don’t want to invest too much in a car. Some of the most affordable models in India start at around Rs 4.75 lakh (ex-showroom) and offer good performance with small yet efficient petrol engines. These cars usually come with engines between 998cc and 1.2 litres, producing power from around 65 bhp to 86 hp.

Apart from affordability, these vehicles also offer impressive fuel efficiency. Depending on the model, they deliver ARAI-claimed mileage between about 19 kmpl and 26.6 kmpl, making them suitable for budget-conscious buyers looking for convenience and low running costs.