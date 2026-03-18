India’s cheapest electric cars: Prices start at just Rs 7.49 lakh, range up to 468 km, 10–80% charging in 40 minutes, and more
India’s cheapest electric cars: Electric cars are becoming more affordable in India, giving buyers several budget-friendly options to choose from. With rising demand, prices of a few electric vehicles start as low as Rs 7.49 lakh, making EVs more accessible for daily use. Models like the MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV are among the cheapest, offering practical range and useful features for city driving. The Tata Punch EV is also a good option, with an ARAI-claimed range of up to 468 km, while the Citroen eC3 and Tata Tigor EV provide more space and comfort. Most of these cars also support fast charging, making them convenient for regular use.
MG Comet EV
The MG Comet EV is currently one of the cheapest electric cars in India, priced between Rs 7.49 lakh and Rs 9.97 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a 17.3 kWh battery pack that produces around 42 hp and 110 Nm of torque. It is designed mainly for city use, offering a claimed range of about 230 km. Key features of the MG Comet EV include dual 10.25-inch screens, wireless connectivity, keyless entry, and basic safety features like dual airbags and ABS. It can charge from 0–100% in 3.5 hours with a 7.4 kW AC charger. (Image credit: mgmotor)
Tata Tiago EV
The Tata Tiago EV is also a better option on this list, with a price starting at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers two battery options – 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh – with a power output of up to 74 hp and 114 Nm. The Tata Tiago EV delivers a claimed range of up to 315 km. It comes equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-speaker sound setup, and smartphone connectivity. It can achieve 10–100% charging in approximately 58 minutes. (Image credit: tatamotors)
Tata Punch EV
The Tata Punch EV starts at around Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with two battery options – 30 kWh and 40 kWh. It produces up to 127 hp and 154 Nm of torque, with a claimed range of up to 468 km. The SUV also offers features like a voice-assisted sunroof, wireless connectivity, multiple drive modes, and enhanced safety features. It can charge from 10–80% in about 40–55 minutes using a DC fast charger. (Image credit: tatamotors)
Citroen eC3
The price of the Citroen eC3 starts from Rs 12.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It features a 29.2 kWh battery producing 56 hp and 143 Nm of torque. It offers an ARAI-claimed range of about 320 km. Inside, it features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and more. It also comes with regenerative braking and essential safety equipment, including dual airbags and ABS. The battery of the Citroen eC3 charges from 10–80% in around 57 minutes. (Image credit: citroen)
Tata Tigor EV
The Tata Tigor EV, priced from about Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom), is an affordable electric sedan option. It is powered by a 26 kWh battery delivering 74 hp and 170 Nm of torque. It offers a comfortable cabin with features such as a digital instrument cluster, infotainment system, and essential safety equipment. It charges from 0–80% in around 60–65 minutes using a DC fast charger. (Image credit: tatamotors)
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