India’s cheapest electric cars: Prices start at just Rs 7.49 lakh, range up to 468 km, 10–80% charging in 40 minutes, and more

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India’s cheapest electric cars: Electric cars are becoming more affordable in India, giving buyers several budget-friendly options to choose from. With rising demand, prices of a few electric vehicles start as low as Rs 7.49 lakh, making EVs more accessible for daily use. Models like the MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV are among the cheapest, offering practical range and useful features for city driving. The Tata Punch EV is also a good option, with an ARAI-claimed range of up to 468 km, while the Citroen eC3 and Tata Tigor EV provide more space and comfort. Most of these cars also support fast charging, making them convenient for regular use.