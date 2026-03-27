India’s cheapest fuel is sold in these states, UTs: Diesel at just Rs 78.05, petrol at Rs 82.46; Not Delhi or Maharashtra

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Petrol, diesel price today: Amid concerns over fuel shortages in parts of the country, many consumers are closely watching petrol and diesel prices. While supply issues affect availability, prices still vary widely across India due to local taxes and transport costs. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands currently offer the cheapest fuel, with petrol at around Rs 82.46 and diesel at Rs 78.05 per litre. Other regions like Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Arunachal Pradesh also have relatively low petrol prices. For diesel, states such as Haryana, Punjab, Manipur, and Tripura rank among the most affordable.

Uttarakhand and Puducherry also come on this list with moderate rates. The main reasons for these low fuel prices are lower state taxes and better supply chains.