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NewsPhotosIndia’s cheapest fuel is sold in these states, UTs: Diesel at just Rs 78.05, petrol at Rs 82.46; Not Delhi or Maharashtra
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India’s cheapest fuel is sold in these states, UTs: Diesel at just Rs 78.05, petrol at Rs 82.46; Not Delhi or Maharashtra

Petrol, diesel price today: Amid concerns over fuel shortages in parts of the country, many consumers are closely watching petrol and diesel prices. While supply issues affect availability, prices still vary widely across India due to local taxes and transport costs. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands currently offer the cheapest fuel, with petrol at around Rs 82.46 and diesel at Rs 78.05 per litre. Other regions like Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Arunachal Pradesh also have relatively low petrol prices. For diesel, states such as Haryana, Punjab, Manipur, and Tripura rank among the most affordable.

Uttarakhand and Puducherry also come on this list with moderate rates. The main reasons for these low fuel prices are lower state taxes and better supply chains.

Updated:Mar 27, 2026, 06:34 PM IST
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Andaman and Nicobar Islands

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Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Andaman and Nicobar Islands have the cheapest fuel prices in India. Petrol costs around Rs 82.46 per litre, while diesel is about Rs 78.05. Lower taxes and better supply conditions are the main reasons for the cheapest fuel in this Union Territory.

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Daman and Diu

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petrol diesel price today

Daman and Diu also offer some of the lowest petrol prices in the country, at around Rs 92.37 per litre. For diesel, Arunachal Pradesh ranks as the second cheapest, at about Rs 80.50.

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Dadra and Nagar Haveli

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petrol diesel price today

Dadra and Nagar Haveli have petrol prices near Rs 92.57 per litre. Meanwhile, diesel prices are among the lowest in Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab, at around Rs 82.45, making these regions affordable for diesel car owners.

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Arunachal Pradesh

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petrol diesel price today

Arunachal Pradesh records petrol prices of about Rs 92.66 per litre. For diesel, Manipur ranks among the cheaper states, with prices around Rs 85.38, offering relatively lower fuel costs compared to many other regions.

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Uttarakhand

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petrol diesel price

Uttarakhand has petrol prices of around Rs 93.43 per litre, making it one of the cheaper states. For diesel, Puducherry stands out in fifth place, with prices near Rs 86.47.

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Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab

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petrol diesel price

Petrol prices in Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab are around Rs 94.30 per litre, which is still lower than in many states. For diesel, Tripura offers one of the lowest prices, at about Rs 86.55 per litre.

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Why fuel prices differ

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petrol diesel price

Fuel prices in India vary due to state taxes, transportation costs, and local policies. This is why some states and Union Territories consistently offer cheaper petrol and diesel compared to others across the country. (Images credit: freepik)

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Auto newspetrol diesel price todayIndia’s cheapest fuelfuel prices today
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