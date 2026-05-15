India’s highway alert: 8 toll plaza mistakes car drivers should never make – Check now to avoid fines and delays
Toll plaza rules in India: Toll plaza barriers are designed to keep highway traffic moving smoothly, but many car drivers still make mistakes that can lead to fines, FASTag issues, vehicle damage, or even accidents. From tailgating to using the wrong lane, these habits are commonly seen on Indian highways every day. Knowing what not to do at a toll plaza barrier can save drivers time, money, and unnecessary stress during long-distance travel. Here are a few things every car owner should keep in mind while crossing a toll plaza:
Toll plaza rules in India: Avoid tailgating at barriers
Many car drivers move too close to the vehicle ahead at a toll plaza barrier, hoping to cross quickly. This is risky because the boom barrier may close suddenly after the first vehicle passes. Tailgating can damage your windshield, bonnet, or FASTag scanner area and may even trigger toll violations.
Toll plaza rules in India: Never reverse in toll lanes
Reversing inside a toll plaza lane creates confusion for vehicles behind and increases the risk of collisions. Highway authorities also discourage sudden reverse movement because cameras and sensors are designed for forward traffic flow. If you enter the wrong lane, follow staff instructions instead of reversing your vehicle.
Toll plaza rules in India: Don’t stop under the scanner
Stopping directly under the FASTag scanner can interrupt proper tag detection. Many drivers stop too early or too late, forcing toll operators to rescan the vehicle manually. This slows traffic for everyone behind. Maintain a steady speed and stop only where lane markings or toll staff clearly indicate.
Toll plaza rules in India: Avoid wrong FASTag lanes
Entering a FASTag-only lane without an active tag can lead to double toll charges at many Indian toll plazas. Car drivers sometimes realise too late that their FASTag has a low balance or is blacklisted. Checking FASTag status before highway travel helps avoid delays, arguments, and unnecessary penalties at barriers. (Image credit: magnific)
Toll plaza rules in India: Don’t use phones while crossing
Using a mobile phone near a toll plaza barrier reduces driver attention in a high-traffic area where vehicles merge closely. Distraction can lead to sudden braking, side contact, or delayed movement after payment clearance. Keep both hands ready on the steering wheel until your vehicle safely exits the toll lane. (Image credit: magnific)
Toll plaza rules in India: Never ignore toll plaza signs
Toll plaza signboards provide important instructions about FASTag lanes, cash counters, oversized vehicles, and emergency rules. Many drivers ignore these signs and switch lanes suddenly at the last moment. Reading lane indicators early helps maintain smoother traffic flow and reduces the risk of side collisions near narrow barriers. (Image credit: magnific)
Toll plaza rules in India: Don’t overspeed near toll booths
Speeding toward a toll plaza barrier is dangerous because traffic conditions can change instantly. A vehicle ahead may stop suddenly due to payment issues or scanner failure. Highway safety experts recommend slowing down well before reaching the plaza, especially during rain, fog, or heavy commercial vehicle traffic hours. (Image credit: magnific)
Toll plaza rules in India: Never hit the barrier
Some drivers try squeezing through before the barrier closes, but even a light impact can damage sensors, cameras, or the barrier arm itself. Toll operators may charge repair costs or report the incident. Waiting a few extra seconds is far safer than risking vehicle damage and legal trouble. (Image credit: magnific)
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