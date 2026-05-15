India’s highway alert: 8 toll plaza mistakes car drivers should never make – Check now to avoid fines and delays

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Toll plaza rules in India: Toll plaza barriers are designed to keep highway traffic moving smoothly, but many car drivers still make mistakes that can lead to fines, FASTag issues, vehicle damage, or even accidents. From tailgating to using the wrong lane, these habits are commonly seen on Indian highways every day. Knowing what not to do at a toll plaza barrier can save drivers time, money, and unnecessary stress during long-distance travel. Here are a few things every car owner should keep in mind while crossing a toll plaza: