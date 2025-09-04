India’s New Mileage KING! THIS Creta-Rival SUV Sets New Record With 28+ Kmpl Fuel-Efficiency
Maruti Victoris Claimed Mileage: Maruti has finally unveiled its second mid-size SUV, the Victoris, which will compete with SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and more. The carmaker has revealed almost all the details except the prices. One of the biggest highlights is its impressive mileage numbers, which make it the most fuel-efficient car on sale in India right now.
Mileage
The Victoris shares its engines and gearboxes with the Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder, but surprisingly delivers better efficiency. Here are the official ARAI figures:
Strong Hybrid (e-CVT)- 28.65kmpl
Petrol Manual- 21.18kmpl
Petrol Automatic- 21.06kmpl
Petrol AWD Automatic- 19.07kmpl
CNG Manual- 27.02km/kg
Fuel efficiency
Despite having the same powertrains and a kerb weight range of 1,145-1,305kg, the Victoris comes out ahead of both the Grand Vitara and Hyryder in terms of mileage. Even the CNG variant offers better mileage than respective Grand Vitara and Hyryder CNG models. The only exception is the AWD version, which is slightly less efficient compared to the AWD trims of its siblings.
Engine Options
Under the hood, the Victoris comes with a 103hp, 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine, an 88hp CNG option, and a 116hp strong-hybrid unit.
Transmission Options
Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, and an e-CVT for the hybrid.
AWD And CNG
The petrol AT also gets an AWD option, while the CNG comes only with a manual gearbox.
