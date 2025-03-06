India’s New No.1 Car: 28+ Km Mileage, 360-Degree Camera, 6 Airbags And More - Starts At Rs 7.52 Lakh, Shaking Creta’s Reign

2 / 5

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Powertrain: The Fronx gets the following powertrain options:

-- A 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology that produces 100PS/148Nm. It can be had with a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

-- A 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine that generates 90PS/113Nm. It is available with either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.

-- The CNG variants use the 1.2-litre engine, paired with a 5-speed MT. This setup generates 77.5 PS and 98.5 Nm.