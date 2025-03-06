India’s New No.1 Car: 28+ Km Mileage, 360-Degree Camera, 6 Airbags And More - Starts At Rs 7.52 Lakh, Shaking Creta’s Reign
Top Selling Car In Feb 2025: The Maruti Suzuki Fronx, a compact crossover, became an instant hit for the Indo-Japanese automaker after its launch in April 2023. It started generating strong sales as soon as deliveries began. Continuing this momentum, it has now emerged as India's best-selling car in February 2025. The model registered total sales of 21,461 units, compared to 14,168 units in the same month last year, marking a 51 percent year-on-year growth. Interestingly, the Maruti Fronx dethroned the Hyundai Creta, which was the top-selling car in January 2025. Let's learn more about price, features, and specifications of Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price: Available in 6 trims: Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Delta+ (O), Zeta, and Alpha, the Fronx is priced between Rs 7.52 lakh and Rs 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Powertrain
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Powertrain: The Fronx gets the following powertrain options:
-- A 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology that produces 100PS/148Nm. It can be had with a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed automatic transmission.
-- A 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine that generates 90PS/113Nm. It is available with either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.
-- The CNG variants use the 1.2-litre engine, paired with a 5-speed MT. This setup generates 77.5 PS and 98.5 Nm.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Mileage
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Mileage: The claimed fuel efficiency of the Fronx varies between 20.1 kmpl to 28.51 km/kg.
-- 1-litre MT: 21.5 kmpl
-- 1-litre AT: 20.1 kmpl
-- 1.2-litre MT: 21.79 kmpl
-- 1.2-litre AMT: 22.89 kmpl
-- 1.2-litre CNG: 28.51 km/kg
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Features
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Features: Key features include a 9-inch infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a heads-up display, cruise control, auto climate control, six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability program (ESP), hill-hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors and more.
Rivals
Rivals: The direct rival of the Maruti Fronx is the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, which is essentially a rebadge version of Fronx. However, it also competes with subcompact SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Maruti Brezza, etc.
