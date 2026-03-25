India’s safest SUVs in 2026: 5-Star BNCAP rating, Level 2 ADAS, 6 airbags, TPMS, top scores in child safety and more

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India’s safest SUVs in 2026: The craze for SUVs is rapidly growing in India, with buyers preferring vehicles with rugged capabilities and high ground clearance, but the safety factor also remains important for buyers. Several models have now achieved top scores in Bharat NCAP crash tests, highlighting this shift. The Tata Harrier EV and Mahindra XEV 9e lead the list with perfect adult and child safety scores. Close behind are the Mahindra BE 6 and Maruti Victoris, offering strong protection and modern safety tech.

Models like the Tata Sierra and Maruti e Vitara also perform well with high scores and features. Even lifestyle SUVs like the Mahindra Thar Roxx and Skoda Kylaq provide solid safety, offering safer choices across segments. However, these SUVs are not ranked; they are simply listed according to their BNCAP scores.