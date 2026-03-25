India’s safest SUVs in 2026: 5-Star BNCAP rating, Level 2 ADAS, 6 airbags, TPMS, top scores in child safety and more
India’s safest SUVs in 2026: The craze for SUVs is rapidly growing in India, with buyers preferring vehicles with rugged capabilities and high ground clearance, but the safety factor also remains important for buyers. Several models have now achieved top scores in Bharat NCAP crash tests, highlighting this shift. The Tata Harrier EV and Mahindra XEV 9e lead the list with perfect adult and child safety scores. Close behind are the Mahindra BE 6 and Maruti Victoris, offering strong protection and modern safety tech.
Models like the Tata Sierra and Maruti e Vitara also perform well with high scores and features. Even lifestyle SUVs like the Mahindra Thar Roxx and Skoda Kylaq provide solid safety, offering safer choices across segments. However, these SUVs are not ranked; they are simply listed according to their BNCAP scores.
Tata Harrier EV
The Tata Harrier EV sits at the top of the list of SUVs with a BNCAP 5-star safety rating. It has secured a perfect 32/32 in adult occupant protection and 45/49 in child safety in Bharat NCAP tests. The SUV comes equipped with 6 airbags, disc brakes on all wheels, ISOFIX anchors, a rear camera, and TPMS as standard, while a Level 2 ADAS suite is available in the top Empowered variant. (Image credit: bncap)
Mahindra XEV 9e
The Mahindra XEV 9e has also achieved 32/32 in adult safety and 45/49 in child safety. The electric SUV offers 6 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, ISOFIX mounts, a rear camera, and TPMS as standard, with Level 2 ADAS features offered in higher variants. (Image credit: bncap)
Mahindra BE 6
Close behind is the Mahindra BE 6, which scored 31.97/32 in adult safety and 45/49 in child protection. It comes with 6 airbags as standard, expandable to 7 in top trims, along with all-wheel disc brakes, brake-by-wire technology, and TPMS. Higher variants are equipped with a Level 2 ADAS suite that uses multiple radars and a camera. (Image credit: bncap)
Maruti Victoris
The Maruti Victoris also ranks on this list, with 31.66/32 in adult safety and 43/49 in child safety, along with a full 5-star Global NCAP rating. Safety features include 6 airbags, electronic stability control, ISOFIX anchors, and seatbelt reminders for all passengers, while top variants get Level 2 ADAS. (Image credit: bncap)
Tata Sierra
Another strong contender is the Tata Sierra, which scored 31.14/32 in adult safety and 44.73/49 in child safety. Built on the new ARGOS architecture, it comes with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX mounts, and all-wheel disc brakes as standard. Higher trims come with a 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS features. (Image credit: bncap)
Maruti e Vitara
The Maruti e Vitara also performed well, with 31.49/32 in adult safety and 43/49 in child safety. It offers 7 airbags, TPMS, ESP, ABS with EBD, and hill-hold control as standard, while the top Alpha variant includes a 360-degree camera and a Level 2 ADAS suite. (Image credit: bncap)
Mahindra Thar Roxx
Among lifestyle SUVs, the Mahindra Thar Roxx scored 31.09/32 in adult safety and 45/49 in child safety. It comes with 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, three-point seatbelts with reminders, and ESC across variants, with Level 2 ADAS available in select higher trims. (Image credit: bncap)
Skoda Kylaq
The Skoda Kylaq has also positioned itself on this list, recording 30.88/32 in adult safety and 45/49 in child safety. The SUV offers 6 airbags, ESC, ISOFIX anchors, and seatbelt reminders for all passengers as standard, though it does not feature a 360-degree camera or an ADAS suite. (Image credit: bncap)
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