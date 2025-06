photoDetails

India's Top Selling Cars: The Hyundai Creta, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon and Punch, Mahindra Scorpio, Maruti Wagon R, and Maruti Swift were among the best-selling cars in India in May 2025. But guess which model topped the list? It was the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. With total sales of 18,084 units, it became the best-selling car in the country.