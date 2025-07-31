Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2939417https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/india-s-top-5-safest-cars-in-2025-check-bharat-ncap-ratings-and-aop-scores-2939417
NewsPhotosIndia’s Top 5 Safest Cars In 2025 - Check Bharat NCAP Ratings And AOP Scores
photoDetails

India’s Top 5 Safest Cars In 2025 - Check Bharat NCAP Ratings And AOP Scores

India’s Top 5 Safest Cars: Indian car buyers are increasingly prioritizing safety these days. To help them choose the safest options, the government launched the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) in 2023, which has crash-tested 20 cars to date. Here are the top 5 safest cars as per adult occupant protection (AOP) scores in Bharat NCAP crash tests, ranked in ascending order.

Updated:Jul 31, 2025, 01:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Mahindra Thar Roxx

1/5
Mahindra Thar Roxx

5. Mahindra Thar Roxx (5-Star Rated): It was tested in November 2024 and secured 31.09 points out of 32 in adult safety.

Follow Us

Tata Punch EV

2/5
Tata Punch EV

4. Tata Punch EV (5-Star Rated): Tested in May 2024, the Punch EV was among the first electric cars tested by Bharat NCAP. It scored 31.46/32 points in AOP.

Follow Us

Mahindra BE 6

3/5
Mahindra BE 6

3. Mahindra BE 6 (5-Star Rated): It was also tested in January 2025 and scored 31.97 out of 32 points in adult occupant protection. 

Follow Us

Mahindra XEV 9e

4/5
Mahindra XEV 9e

2. Mahindra XEV 9e (5-Star Rated): Tested in January 2025, the XEV 9e became the first car to get a perfect score of 32/32 in adult safety.

Follow Us

Tata Harrier EV

5/5
Tata Harrier EV

1. Tata Harrier EV (5-Star Rated): Tested in June 2025, Tata’s latest electric SUV secured a perfect 32 out of 32 points in AOP.

Follow Us
Auto news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
New Zealand Airport
Meet World's Only Airport With Railway Tracks - Same Runway For Train, Flights; Not In India, France Or USA But In...
camera icon8
title
August releases
August Theatrical Releases You Can’t Miss – Dhadak 2, War 2r & Yogi Adityanath's Biopic- Check Full List
camera icon8
title
IPL Coaches That May Resigned Or May Be Remove Before IPL 2026
Chandrakant Pandit Resigns as KKR Head Coach: 5 IPL Coaches Likely To Be Removed Or Resign Before IPL 2026 Auctions
camera icon10
title
India
Meet Z-10ME: China’s Apache Rival Now In Pakistani Hands - Can It Beat India's AH-64E Combat Helicopter?
camera icon8
title
India Vs England Test series
Gill's 'Grow Some Balls', Stokes- Jadeja Handshake Gate To Gambhir's Spat : 5 Spicy Moments That Redefined India Vs England Test Series
NEWS ON ONE CLICK