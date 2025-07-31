India’s Top 5 Safest Cars In 2025 - Check Bharat NCAP Ratings And AOP Scores
India’s Top 5 Safest Cars: Indian car buyers are increasingly prioritizing safety these days. To help them choose the safest options, the government launched the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) in 2023, which has crash-tested 20 cars to date. Here are the top 5 safest cars as per adult occupant protection (AOP) scores in Bharat NCAP crash tests, ranked in ascending order.
Mahindra Thar Roxx
5. Mahindra Thar Roxx (5-Star Rated): It was tested in November 2024 and secured 31.09 points out of 32 in adult safety.
Tata Punch EV
4. Tata Punch EV (5-Star Rated): Tested in May 2024, the Punch EV was among the first electric cars tested by Bharat NCAP. It scored 31.46/32 points in AOP.
Mahindra BE 6
3. Mahindra BE 6 (5-Star Rated): It was also tested in January 2025 and scored 31.97 out of 32 points in adult occupant protection.
Mahindra XEV 9e
2. Mahindra XEV 9e (5-Star Rated): Tested in January 2025, the XEV 9e became the first car to get a perfect score of 32/32 in adult safety.
Tata Harrier EV
1. Tata Harrier EV (5-Star Rated): Tested in June 2025, Tata’s latest electric SUV secured a perfect 32 out of 32 points in AOP.
