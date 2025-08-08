Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2943119https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/indias-10-best-selling-cars-in-july-2025-this-rs-6-84-lakh-car-beats-creta-swift-wagon-r-ertiga-and-others-2943119
NewsPhotosIndia's 10 Best-Selling Cars In July 2025 - THIS Rs 6.84 Lakh Car Beats Creta, Swift, Wagon R, Ertiga And More
photoDetails

India's 10 Best-Selling Cars In July 2025 - THIS Rs 6.84 Lakh Car Beats Creta, Swift, Wagon R, Ertiga And More

10 Best-Selling Cars In July 2025: The Maruti Dzire emerged as India's best-selling car in July 2025, followed by the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Ertiga, Wagon R, Swift, and Brezza. With over 20,000 units sold, the Dzire beat all other models to take the top spot.

Updated:Aug 08, 2025, 12:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Top Selling Cars

1/11
Top Selling Cars

While the top two spots were taken by Dzire and Creta, the Ertiga, Wagon R and Swift managed to secure third, fourth and fifth position on the sales chart, respectively. To know more, keep reading.

Follow Us

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

2/11
Maruti Suzuki Dzire

1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire: It has hit the top spot with a huge 79% sales increase in July 2025. Maruti sold 20,895 units of Dzire last month, compared to 11,647 units in July 2024.

Follow Us

Hyundai Creta

3/11
Hyundai Creta

2. Hyundai Creta: At number two was the Hyundai Creta. Despite a small dip in sales of 3% compared to July 2024, it managed to sell a solid 16,898 units in July 2025.

Follow Us

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

4/11
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

3. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Taking the third spot, the Ertiga showed steady growth, with year-on-year (YoY) sales up by 6% to 16,604 units in July.

Follow Us

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

5/11
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

4. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: In fourth place, the Wagon R recorded sales of 14,710 units, marking a 9% decline from July last year.

Follow Us

Maruti Suzuki Swift

6/11
Maruti Suzuki Swift

5. Maruti Suzuki Swift: At fifth, the Swift saw a 16% YoY drop, selling 14,190 units this July.

Follow Us

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7/11
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

6. Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Taking sixth place, the Brezza recorded sales of 14,065 units, a 4% YoY drop.

Follow Us

Mahindra Scorpio

8/11
Mahindra Scorpio

7. Mahindra Scorpio (N & Classic Combined): It secured the 7th spot with 13,747 units sold, reflecting a 12% YoY sales growth.

Follow Us

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

9/11
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

8. Maruti Suzuki Fronx: At number eight, the Fronx posted an impressive 18% YoY increase, with 12,872 units sold in July.

Follow Us

Tata Nexon

10/11
Tata Nexon

9. Tata Nexon: In ninth place, the Nexon recorded a YoY decline of 8%, with sales dropping to 12,825 units.

Follow Us

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

11/11
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

10. Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Rounding out the top ten, the Baleno hatchback saw a 34% YoY jump, selling 12,503 units in July.

Follow Us
Auto news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Asia Cup 2025
4 Mumbai Indians' Players Who Are Likely To Be Picked In India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav And...
camera icon15
title
Virat Kohli
Inside Virat Kohli’s Rs 10,50,00,00,000 Empire: BCCI Earnings, IPL, Car, Business And More - Check Million Dollar Journey
camera icon9
title
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Meet Adhila & Noora, Muslim Same-Sex Couple From Saudi Arabia Who Fled Home Fought In Kerala HC- Know All About Their Love Story
camera icon9
title
athletes on OnlyFans
Tymal Mills To Paige Vanzant : Top 8 Athletes On Adult Site 'OnlyFans', Earned More in 24 Hours Than Their Whole Career
camera icon8
title
business success story
Meet Man Who Once Lived In Slum, Lost His Father At 16, Sold Milk To Survive—Now Owns Rs 2,08,30,00,00,000 Fortune; He Is….
NEWS ON ONE CLICK