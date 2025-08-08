India's 10 Best-Selling Cars In July 2025 - THIS Rs 6.84 Lakh Car Beats Creta, Swift, Wagon R, Ertiga And More
10 Best-Selling Cars In July 2025: The Maruti Dzire emerged as India's best-selling car in July 2025, followed by the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Ertiga, Wagon R, Swift, and Brezza. With over 20,000 units sold, the Dzire beat all other models to take the top spot.
Top Selling Cars
While the top two spots were taken by Dzire and Creta, the Ertiga, Wagon R and Swift managed to secure third, fourth and fifth position on the sales chart, respectively. To know more, keep reading.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire: It has hit the top spot with a huge 79% sales increase in July 2025. Maruti sold 20,895 units of Dzire last month, compared to 11,647 units in July 2024.
Hyundai Creta
2. Hyundai Creta: At number two was the Hyundai Creta. Despite a small dip in sales of 3% compared to July 2024, it managed to sell a solid 16,898 units in July 2025.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
3. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Taking the third spot, the Ertiga showed steady growth, with year-on-year (YoY) sales up by 6% to 16,604 units in July.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
4. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: In fourth place, the Wagon R recorded sales of 14,710 units, marking a 9% decline from July last year.
Maruti Suzuki Swift
5. Maruti Suzuki Swift: At fifth, the Swift saw a 16% YoY drop, selling 14,190 units this July.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
6. Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Taking sixth place, the Brezza recorded sales of 14,065 units, a 4% YoY drop.
Mahindra Scorpio
7. Mahindra Scorpio (N & Classic Combined): It secured the 7th spot with 13,747 units sold, reflecting a 12% YoY sales growth.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
8. Maruti Suzuki Fronx: At number eight, the Fronx posted an impressive 18% YoY increase, with 12,872 units sold in July.
Tata Nexon
9. Tata Nexon: In ninth place, the Nexon recorded a YoY decline of 8%, with sales dropping to 12,825 units.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
10. Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Rounding out the top ten, the Baleno hatchback saw a 34% YoY jump, selling 12,503 units in July.
Trending Photos