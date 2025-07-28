India's Cheapest 2-Door Convertible Sports Car: 0 To 100Kmph In 3.2 Seconds, 200kmph Top Speed, Tonnes Of Features And More - Priced At Just Rs...
India's Cheapest 2-Door Sports Car - MG Cyberster: After numerous teasers, MG has finally launched its electric sports car, the Cyberster, via MG SELECT, the brand's luxury channel. Priced at Rs 74.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), customers who had already pre-booked the vehicle will get it at just Rs 72.49 lakh. The price includes a 3.3kW portable charger and a 7.4kW wallbox charger. At this price point, it is the most affordable 2-door sports car in India, accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds. Deliveries of the Cyberster will begin on August 10, 2025. Now, curious to know more about what else the MG Cyberster offers? Here are the details:
Battery And Range
Battery And Range: The MG Cyberster comes with a 77kWh battery pack that offers a claimed range of 580km (MIDC-rated) on a single charge.
Motors And Output
Motors And Output: It is equipped with dual electric motors, one placed on each axle. The setup generates 510bhp of power and 725Nm of torque.
Performance
Performance: MG claims the Cyberster can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds, with a top speed of 200 kmph.
Charging
Charging: Using a DC superfast charger, it can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 40 minutes. An AC fast charger takes around 12.5 hours for a full charge from 0 to 100 percent.
Feature
Feature: This two-seater electric convertible is loaded with features like four screens (a 10.25-inch digital cluster and three 7-inch displays), wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, 8-speaker Bose audio system, 8-way power-adjustable driver and passenger seats with heating function, ambient lighting, sustainable dynamica suede and leather seats, and electrically foldable and adjustable ORVMs with heating.
Additional Features
Additional Features: It also comes with V2L (Vehicle-to-Load), auto AC with PM2.5 filter, multiple airbags, TPMS, EPB with auto hold, Level 2 ADAS, a 360 camera, and more.
Color Options
Color Options: The Cyberster is available in four color options: Andes Grey with Red Roof, Flare Red with Black Roof, Modern Beige with Red Roof, and Nuclear Yellow with Black Roof.
