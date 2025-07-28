photoDetails

english

2937971

India's Cheapest 2-Door Sports Car - MG Cyberster: After numerous teasers, MG has finally launched its electric sports car, the Cyberster, via MG SELECT, the brand's luxury channel. Priced at Rs 74.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), customers who had already pre-booked the vehicle will get it at just Rs 72.49 lakh. The price includes a 3.3kW portable charger and a 7.4kW wallbox charger. At this price point, it is the most affordable 2-door sports car in India, accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds. Deliveries of the Cyberster will begin on August 10, 2025. Now, curious to know more about what else the MG Cyberster offers? Here are the details: