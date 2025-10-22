Advertisement
India's Cheapest 7 Seater Car Under 6 Lakh - 20+ Km Mileage, 360-Degree Camera, BIG Screen, Wireless Charger & More - It's Not Ertiga Or Bolero, It Is...

India's Cheapest 7 Seater: India is one of the fastest-growing automobile markets in the world, with over 40 lakh cars sold last year. From small cars to massive SUVs, the Indian automobile market offers a range of options. Now, if you are looking for a 7-seater car without breaking the bank, this article could be helpful. Here, you will learn about India's most affordable 7-seater car. If you think that's the Maruti Ertiga or Mahindra Bolero, you are wrong. It's the Renault Triber.

Updated:Oct 22, 2025, 12:21 PM IST
Renault Triber Price

Renault Triber Price

Renault Triber Price: It is now priced between Rs 5.76 lakh and Rs 8.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The Triber is offered in 7 variants. Maruti Ertiga is the direct rival to the Triber, with a better engine and more space.

Renault Triber Engine

Renault Triber Engine

Renault Triber Engine: It features a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 72hp and 96Nm of torque, paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT. CNG retrofitment is also available for manual variants, offering over 20km/kg mileage.

Renault Triber Key Features

Renault Triber Key Features

Renault Triber Key Features: The Renault Triber comes with a refreshed cabin layout, new black and beige upholstery, an improved instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, push-button start/stop, wireless phone charging, and more. It also offers rear AC vents for both the second and third rows, as well as new 15-inch alloy wheels and gloss black door handles.

Renault Triber Safety Features

Renault Triber Safety Features

Renault Triber Safety Features: For safety, it offers 6 airbags as standard, compared to just two in the previous model. It also gets a 360-degree camera and front parking sensors.

Renault Triber Cons

Renault Triber Cons

Renault Triber Cons: The key cons of the Renault Triber are its underpowered engine, slow AMT automatic performance, basic interior quality, and limited comfort for full-load or long journeys.

Auto news
