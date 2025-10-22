photoDetails

India's Cheapest 7 Seater: India is one of the fastest-growing automobile markets in the world, with over 40 lakh cars sold last year. From small cars to massive SUVs, the Indian automobile market offers a range of options. Now, if you are looking for a 7-seater car without breaking the bank, this article could be helpful. Here, you will learn about India's most affordable 7-seater car. If you think that's the Maruti Ertiga or Mahindra Bolero, you are wrong. It's the Renault Triber.