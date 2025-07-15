photoDetails

India's Cheapest 7-Seater Electric Car - Kia Carens Clavis EV: Kia has launched its first made-in-India electric car, the Carens Clavis EV, with prices starting at Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, it has become the most affordable 7-seater electric car in India. The Carens Clavis EV is offered in four variants: HTK+, HTX, HTX (Extended Range) and HTX+ (Extended Range), and marks the brand’s first mass-market electric vehicle. Here’s everything you need to know about Kia’s latest electric offering, the Carens Clavis EV.