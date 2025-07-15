India's Cheapest 7-Seater Electric Car: 490Km Range, Dual 12.3-inch Screens, HUGE Sunroof, ADAS, 360-Degree Camera And More - Prices Start At Rs...
India's Cheapest 7-Seater Electric Car - Kia Carens Clavis EV: Kia has launched its first made-in-India electric car, the Carens Clavis EV, with prices starting at Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, it has become the most affordable 7-seater electric car in India. The Carens Clavis EV is offered in four variants: HTK+, HTX, HTX (Extended Range) and HTX+ (Extended Range), and marks the brand’s first mass-market electric vehicle. Here’s everything you need to know about Kia’s latest electric offering, the Carens Clavis EV.
Kia Carens Clavis EV Ex-Showroom Prices
HTK+ Standard- Rs 17.99 lakh HTX Standard- Rs 20.49 lakh HTX Extended Range- Rs 22.49 lakh HTX+ Extended Range- Rs 24.49 lakh
Kia Carens Clavis EV Range & Battery
Kia Carens Clavis EV Range & Battery: It is offered with two battery pack options: a 42kWh and 51.4kWh, with a claimed range of 404km and up to 490km, respectively. The battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 39 minutes via a 100kW DC fast charger.
Kia Carens Clavis EV Performance
Kia Carens Clavis EV Performance: The larger 51.4kWh battery variant is coupled with a front-axle mounted 171PS/255Nm electric motor. It can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 8.4 seconds (claimed).
Kia Carens Clavis EV Key Features
Kia Carens Clavis EV Key Features: Key features include dual 12.3-inch screens, Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, 8-speaker Bose sound system, wireless phone charger and more.
Kia Carens Clavis EV Features
Kia Carens Clavis EV Features: It also gets a powered driver seat, 6 airbags, Level 2 ADAS, ABS, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, 360-degree camera, all four disc brakes, etc.
Kia Carens Clavis EV Design And Colors
Kia Carens Clavis EV Design And Colors: While the overall silhouette and dimensions remain similar to its ICE sibling, it gets a few EV-specific elements, including a charging port at the front. It gets new 17-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels. At the back, it sports the ‘EV’ badge along with the Star Map LED connected taillamps. It is being offered in 6 colour options: Perter Olive, Aurora Black Pearl, Ivory Silver Matte, Glacier White Pearl, Imperial Blue and Gravity Grey.
