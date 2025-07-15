Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2932210https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/indias-cheapest-7-seater-electric-car-490km-range-dual-12-3-inch-screens-huge-sunroof-adas-360-degree-camera-and-more-prices-start-at-rs-2932210
NewsPhotosIndia's Cheapest 7-Seater Electric Car: 490Km Range, Dual 12.3-inch Screens, HUGE Sunroof, ADAS, 360-Degree Camera And More - Prices Start At Rs...
photoDetails

India's Cheapest 7-Seater Electric Car: 490Km Range, Dual 12.3-inch Screens, HUGE Sunroof, ADAS, 360-Degree Camera And More - Prices Start At Rs...

India's Cheapest 7-Seater Electric Car - Kia Carens Clavis EV: Kia has launched its first made-in-India electric car, the Carens Clavis EV, with prices starting at Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, it has become the most affordable 7-seater electric car in India. The Carens Clavis EV is offered in four variants: HTK+, HTX, HTX (Extended Range) and HTX+ (Extended Range), and marks the brand’s first mass-market electric vehicle. Here’s everything you need to know about Kia’s latest electric offering, the Carens Clavis EV.

Updated:Jul 15, 2025, 02:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Kia Carens Clavis EV Ex-Showroom Prices

1/6
Kia Carens Clavis EV Ex-Showroom Prices

Kia Carens Clavis EV Ex-Showroom Prices:

HTK+ Standard- Rs 17.99 lakh HTX Standard- Rs 20.49 lakh HTX Extended Range- Rs 22.49 lakh HTX+ Extended Range- Rs 24.49 lakh

Follow Us

Kia Carens Clavis EV Range & Battery

2/6
Kia Carens Clavis EV Range & Battery

Kia Carens Clavis EV Range & Battery: It is offered with two battery pack options: a 42kWh and 51.4kWh, with a claimed range of 404km and up to 490km, respectively. The battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 39 minutes via a 100kW DC fast charger.

Follow Us

Kia Carens Clavis EV Performance

3/6
Kia Carens Clavis EV Performance

Kia Carens Clavis EV Performance: The larger 51.4kWh battery variant is coupled with a front-axle mounted 171PS/255Nm electric motor. It can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 8.4 seconds (claimed).

Follow Us

Kia Carens Clavis EV Key Features

4/6
Kia Carens Clavis EV Key Features

Kia Carens Clavis EV Key Features: Key features include dual 12.3-inch screens, Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, 8-speaker Bose sound system, wireless phone charger and more. 

Follow Us

Kia Carens Clavis EV Features

5/6
Kia Carens Clavis EV Features

Kia Carens Clavis EV Features: It also gets a powered driver seat, 6 airbags, Level 2 ADAS, ABS, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, 360-degree camera, all four disc brakes, etc.

Follow Us

Kia Carens Clavis EV Design And Colors

6/6
Kia Carens Clavis EV Design And Colors

Kia Carens Clavis EV Design And Colors: While the overall silhouette and dimensions remain similar to its ICE sibling, it gets a few EV-specific elements, including a charging port at the front. It gets new 17-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels. At the back, it sports the ‘EV’ badge along with the Star Map LED connected taillamps. It is being offered in 6 colour options: Perter Olive, Aurora Black Pearl, Ivory Silver Matte, Glacier White Pearl, Imperial Blue and Gravity Grey.

Follow Us
Auto news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
OTT weekend watchlist
OTT Weekend Watchlist: 11 Must-Watch Movies And Web Series On India's Biggest REAL-LIFE Scandals
camera icon6
title
Auto news
India's Cheapest 7-Seater Electric Car: 490Km Range, Dual 12.3-inch Screens, HUGE Sunroof, ADAS, 360-Degree Camera And More - Prices Start At Rs...
camera icon10
title
Sundar Pichai
Sundar Pichai Poorest, Satya Nadella Not In The List, Meet Richest Indian-Americans, No.1 Is Worth Rs 1,538,881,000,000
camera icon17
title
Travel
Udaipur’s Hidden Green Gems: 9 Magical Gardens That Will Take Your Breath Away!
camera icon8
title
Sawan 2025 Shiva temples
Where To Go In Delhi NCR This Sawan? 6 Must-Visit Temples Of Lord Shiva To Find Peace And Prayer
NEWS ON ONE CLICK