NewsPhotosIndia's Cheapest Cars With 6 Airbags As Standard - Prices Start From Rs 4.23 Lakh
India's Cheapest Cars With 6 Airbags As Standard - Prices Start From Rs 4.23 Lakh

Cheapest Cars With 6 Airbags As Standard In India: Are you looking for a car that doesn’t compromise on safety but still fits a tight budget? You’re in luck. Many carmakers in India are now offering 6 airbags as standard, even in models that cost less than Rs 5 lakh.

Updated:Jul 11, 2025, 01:58 PM IST
Cars With 6 Airbags As Standard

Cars With 6 Airbags As Standard

Here are some of the most affordable cars packed with 6 airbags as standard, currently on sale in India.

 

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura: It has a starting price of Rs 6.54 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Citroen C3

Citroen C3

Citroen C3: Its pricing begins at Rs 6.23 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite: Its starting price is Rs 6.14 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter: It starts from Rs 6.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: It starts at Rs 5.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: It has a starting price of Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio: It starts from Rs 5.64 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: It is available starting at Rs 4.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

