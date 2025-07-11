India's Cheapest Cars With 6 Airbags As Standard - Prices Start From Rs 4.23 Lakh
Cheapest Cars With 6 Airbags As Standard In India: Are you looking for a car that doesn’t compromise on safety but still fits a tight budget? You’re in luck. Many carmakers in India are now offering 6 airbags as standard, even in models that cost less than Rs 5 lakh.
Here are some of the most affordable cars packed with 6 airbags as standard, currently on sale in India.
Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura: It has a starting price of Rs 6.54 lakh (ex-showroom).
Citroen C3
Citroen C3: Its pricing begins at Rs 6.23 lakh (ex-showroom).
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite: Its starting price is Rs 6.14 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Exter
Hyundai Exter: It starts from Rs 6.00 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: It starts at Rs 5.98 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: It has a starting price of Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio: It starts from Rs 5.64 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: It is available starting at Rs 4.23 lakh (ex-showroom).
