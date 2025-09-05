India's Cheapest Diesel Car: 23+ Kmpl Mileage, 5-Star Safety, 360-Degree Camera, Sunroof And More - Prices Start From Rs 6.89 Lakh
Most Affordable Diesel Car: Diesel cars still give better mileage than petrol ones. However, Diesel cars cost a little more than their petrol counterpart. Now, if you have a limited budget and want a diesel car, there’s one option that stands out: the Tata Altroz. It is currently the most affordable diesel car in India. The Altroz itself is priced between Rs 6.89 lakh and Rs 11.49 lakh. But its diesel variants start at Rs 8.99 lakh and go up to Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Tata Altroz Engine Options
Tata Altroz Engine Options: It comes with two engine options: a 1.2-liter NA petrol unit and a 1.5-liter diesel engine. The petrol unit also comes with a factory-fitted CNG kit as an optional feature. The 5-speed MT is standard.
Tata Altroz Diesel Engine
Tata Altroz Diesel Engine: Its diesel engine generates a maximum power of 90PS and a peak torque of 200Nm. It is paired with a 5-speed MT with a claimed mileage of 23.64 kmpl.
Tata Altroz Diesel Key Features
Tata Altroz Diesel Key Features: It is one of the most loaded cars in its category. Key features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, sunroof with voice commands, wireless mobile charger, 360-degree camera and more.
Tata Altroz Safety
Tata Altroz Safety: Tata Altroz has received a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. It comes with many safety features like six standard airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminders, TPMS and more.
Rivals
Rivals: The rivals include the Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza. However, none of them offers a diesel engine.
