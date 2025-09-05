photoDetails

Most Affordable Diesel Car: Diesel cars still give better mileage than petrol ones. However, Diesel cars cost a little more than their petrol counterpart. Now, if you have a limited budget and want a diesel car, there’s one option that stands out: the Tata Altroz. It is currently the most affordable diesel car in India. The Altroz itself is priced between Rs 6.89 lakh and Rs 11.49 lakh. But its diesel variants start at Rs 8.99 lakh and go up to Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).