Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2955807https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/indias-cheapest-diesel-car-23-kmpl-mileage-5-star-safety-360-degree-camera-sunroof-and-more-prices-start-from-rs-6-89-lakh-2955807
NewsPhotosIndia's Cheapest Diesel Car: 23+ Kmpl Mileage, 5-Star Safety, 360-Degree Camera, Sunroof And More - Prices Start From Rs 6.89 Lakh
photoDetails

India's Cheapest Diesel Car: 23+ Kmpl Mileage, 5-Star Safety, 360-Degree Camera, Sunroof And More - Prices Start From Rs 6.89 Lakh

Most Affordable Diesel Car: Diesel cars still give better mileage than petrol ones. However, Diesel cars cost a little more than their petrol counterpart. Now, if you have a limited budget and want a diesel car, there’s one option that stands out: the Tata Altroz. It is currently the most affordable diesel car in India. The Altroz itself is priced between Rs 6.89 lakh and Rs 11.49 lakh. But its diesel variants start at Rs 8.99 lakh and go up to Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Updated:Sep 05, 2025, 11:08 AM IST
Follow Us

Tata Altroz Engine Options

1/5
Tata Altroz Engine Options

Tata Altroz Engine Options: It comes with two engine options: a 1.2-liter NA petrol unit and a 1.5-liter diesel engine. The petrol unit also comes with a factory-fitted CNG kit as an optional feature. The 5-speed MT is standard.

Follow Us

Tata Altroz Diesel Engine

2/5
Tata Altroz Diesel Engine

Tata Altroz Diesel Engine: Its diesel engine generates a maximum power of 90PS and a peak torque of 200Nm. It is paired with a 5-speed MT with a claimed mileage of 23.64 kmpl.

Follow Us

Tata Altroz Diesel Key Features

3/5
Tata Altroz Diesel Key Features

Tata Altroz Diesel Key Features: It is one of the most loaded cars in its category. Key features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, sunroof with voice commands, wireless mobile charger, 360-degree camera and more.

Follow Us

Tata Altroz Safety

4/5
Tata Altroz Safety

Tata Altroz Safety: Tata Altroz has received a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. It comes with many safety features like six standard airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminders, TPMS and more.

Follow Us

Rivals

5/5
Rivals

Rivals: The rivals include the Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza. However, none of them offers a diesel engine.

Follow Us
Auto news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Indian cricketers overseas leagues
R Ashwin To Play BBL : Meet 7 Indian Cricketers Who Played In Overseas Leagues After Retirement
camera icon11
title
Pragyan Ojha love story
Happy Birthday Pragyan Ojha: Inside His Heartwarming Hyderabadi Love Story with Karabee Pasupulate
camera icon8
title
SIP
SIP Tips: 5 Things You Must Do For Your To Make Your Portfolio Grow
camera icon9
title
Actresses Trolled Online
8 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Been Brutally Trolled Online: Body-Shaming, To Age-Shaming - They Faced It All!
camera icon10
title
England ODI 2025
ICC Rankings Shock: England Faces Tough Road to 2027 Cricket World Cup Qualification
NEWS ON ONE CLICK