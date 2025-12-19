photoDetails

India's Cheapest Electric SUV: Are you looking for an affordable electric SUV? The Tata Punch EV is currently the cheapest electric SUV in India. It offers strong performance, useful features, good safety and an eco-friendly driving experience without a high price tag. But, similar to any other product, it also has its shortcomings, like a little firm suspension, average fit and finish, no spare tyre on offer, no A/C vents for the rear passengers, etc.