India's Cheapest Electric SUV: 400+ Km Range, 5-Star Safety, 360-Degree Camera, Sunroof & More; 80% Charges In 56 Mins - Prices Start Rs 9.99 Lakh
India's Cheapest Electric SUV: Are you looking for an affordable electric SUV? The Tata Punch EV is currently the cheapest electric SUV in India. It offers strong performance, useful features, good safety and an eco-friendly driving experience without a high price tag. But, similar to any other product, it also has its shortcomings, like a little firm suspension, average fit and finish, no spare tyre on offer, no A/C vents for the rear passengers, etc.
The Tata Punch EV starts from Rs 9.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 14.44 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). This makes it the most affordable electric SUV in India.
Battery Options And Range
Battery Options And Range: The Punch EV comes with two battery choices - a 25 kWh battery that offers a claimed range of 315 km per charge and a 35 kWh battery that promises up to 421 km on a single charge.
Charging Time
Tata claims that with a 50 kW DC fast charger, the Punch EV can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 56 minutes.
Key Features
Key Features: The Punch EV comes with many modern and useful features. Some highlights include:
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Digital instrument display
Ventilated front seats
Panoramic sunroof
Wireless phone charging
360-degree camera
Cruise control
Dual-zone climate control
Safety Rating
Safety Rating: The Punch EV earned a 5-star rating in a crash test conducted by Bharat NCAP. This makes it one of the safest electric SUVs. It comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control, ISOFIX child seat anchors and more.
