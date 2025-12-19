Advertisement
India's Cheapest Electric SUV: 400+ Km Range, 5-Star Safety, 360-Degree Camera, Sunroof & More; 80% Charges In 56 Mins - Prices Start Rs 9.99 Lakh
India's Cheapest Electric SUV: 400+ Km Range, 5-Star Safety, 360-Degree Camera, Sunroof & More; 80% Charges In 56 Mins - Prices Start Rs 9.99 Lakh

India's Cheapest Electric SUV: Are you looking for an affordable electric SUV? The Tata Punch EV is currently the cheapest electric SUV in India. It offers strong performance, useful features, good safety and an eco-friendly driving experience without a high price tag. But, similar to any other product, it also has its shortcomings, like a little firm suspension, average fit and finish, no spare tyre on offer, no A/C vents for the rear passengers, etc.

Updated:Dec 19, 2025, 12:57 PM IST
Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV

The Tata Punch EV starts from Rs 9.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 14.44 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). This makes it the most affordable electric SUV in India.

Battery Options And Range

Battery Options And Range

Battery Options And Range: The Punch EV comes with two battery choices - a 25 kWh battery that offers a claimed range of 315 km per charge and a 35 kWh battery that promises up to 421 km on a single charge.

Charging Time

Charging Time

Tata claims that with a 50 kW DC fast charger, the Punch EV can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 56 minutes.

Key Features

Key Features

Key Features: The Punch EV comes with many modern and useful features. Some highlights include:

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Digital instrument display

Ventilated front seats

Panoramic sunroof

Wireless phone charging

360-degree camera

Sunroof

Cruise control

Dual-zone climate control

Safety Rating

Safety Rating

Safety Rating: The Punch EV earned a 5-star rating in a crash test conducted by Bharat NCAP. This makes it one of the safest electric SUVs. It comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control, ISOFIX child seat anchors and more.

