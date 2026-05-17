India's cheapest sunroof cars: Prices start at just Rs 7 lakh, 20km+ mileage, big touchscreen, 5-star safety, latest features, and more

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The Hyundai Exter micro-SUV offers a sunroof in its S Smart MT variant, with prices starting at a little over Rs 7 lakh. It comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, similar to the Hyundai i20. The Exter is also one of the few cars in India that offers both a sunroof and a CNG option. The petrol version gives a mileage of around 19.2–19.4 kmpl, while the CNG model offers up to 27.1 km/kg. (Image credit: hyundai)