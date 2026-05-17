India's cheapest sunroof cars: Prices start at just Rs 7 lakh, 20km+ mileage, big touchscreen, 5-star safety, latest features, and more
India's cheapest sunroof cars: India’s budget-friendly car buyers no longer have to choose between affordability and a sunroof. In 2026, many cars, including the Hyundai i20, Hyundai Exter, Tata Punch, Tata Altroz, and Kia Sonet, offer sunroof variants starting at around Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom). These cars come with good mileage, modern safety technology, and connected features, making a premium sky-view experience accessible to everyday Indian families at affordable prices. Have a look at the engines and features of these five cars:
India's cheapest sunroof cars: Hyundai i20
The Hyundai i20 is one of the most affordable cars in India to offer a sunroof. Its price starts at around Rs 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Magna MT variant. The car comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and offers both manual and automatic (CVT) gearbox options. It gives a mileage of around 16–20 kmpl. For safety, every variant gets 6 airbags, ABS, ESC, and hill-start assist as standard features.
India's cheapest sunroof cars: Hyundai Exter
The Hyundai Exter micro-SUV offers a sunroof in its S Smart MT variant, with prices starting at a little over Rs 7 lakh. It comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, similar to the Hyundai i20. The Exter is also one of the few cars in India that offers both a sunroof and a CNG option. The petrol version gives a mileage of around 19.2–19.4 kmpl, while the CNG model offers up to 27.1 km/kg. (Image credit: hyundai)
India's cheapest sunroof cars: Tata Punch
The Tata Punch offers sunroof variants priced between Rs 7.40 lakh and Rs 10.60 lakh. The 2026 facelift, launched in January, comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a wireless charger. What sets it apart is its five-star safety record. Standard safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-hold control, and reverse parking sensors. (Image credit: tatamotors)
India's cheapest sunroof cars: Tata Altroz
The Tata Altroz offers a sunroof starting from the Pure S petrol variant, priced at around Rs 7.42 lakh. The sunroof is available in several variants, including petrol, CNG, and diesel options. The Altroz has a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating for adult safety, making it one of the safest cars in this segment. It delivers an ARAI-claimed mileage ranging from 19.33 kmpl to 23.64 kmpl for petrol and diesel variants, and 26.2 km/kg for CNG models. (Image credit: tatamotors)
India's cheapest sunroof cars: Kia Sonet
The Kia Sonet with a sunroof is available from the HTE(O) 1.2L petrol manual variant, priced at approximately Rs 7.70 lakh. The Sonet’s ARAI-certified mileage ranges between 18.4 and 24.1 kmpl, depending on the variant. It also comes with ADAS Level 1, front ventilated seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and a fully digital instrument cluster. (Image credit: kia)
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