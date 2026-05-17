Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3048265https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/indias-cheapest-sunroof-cars-prices-start-at-just-rs-7-lakh-20km-mileage-big-touchscreen-5-star-safety-latest-features-and-more-3048265
NewsPhotosIndia's cheapest sunroof cars: Prices start at just Rs 7 lakh, 20km+ mileage, big touchscreen, 5-star safety, latest features, and more
photoDetails

India's cheapest sunroof cars: Prices start at just Rs 7 lakh, 20km+ mileage, big touchscreen, 5-star safety, latest features, and more

India's cheapest sunroof cars: India’s budget-friendly car buyers no longer have to choose between affordability and a sunroof. In 2026, many cars, including the Hyundai i20, Hyundai Exter, Tata Punch, Tata Altroz, and Kia Sonet, offer sunroof variants starting at around Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom). These cars come with good mileage, modern safety technology, and connected features, making a premium sky-view experience accessible to everyday Indian families at affordable prices. Have a look at the engines and features of these five cars: 

Updated:May 17, 2026, 02:19 PM IST
Follow Us

India's cheapest sunroof cars: Hyundai i20

1/5
India's cheapest sunroof cars: Hyundai i20

The Hyundai i20 is one of the most affordable cars in India to offer a sunroof. Its price starts at around Rs 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Magna MT variant. The car comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and offers both manual and automatic (CVT) gearbox options. It gives a mileage of around 16–20 kmpl. For safety, every variant gets 6 airbags, ABS, ESC, and hill-start assist as standard features.

Follow Us

India's cheapest sunroof cars: Hyundai Exter

2/5
best sunroof cars

The Hyundai Exter micro-SUV offers a sunroof in its S Smart MT variant, with prices starting at a little over Rs 7 lakh. It comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, similar to the Hyundai i20. The Exter is also one of the few cars in India that offers both a sunroof and a CNG option. The petrol version gives a mileage of around 19.2–19.4 kmpl, while the CNG model offers up to 27.1 km/kg. (Image credit: hyundai)

Follow Us

India's cheapest sunroof cars: Tata Punch

3/5
best sunroof cars

The Tata Punch offers sunroof variants priced between Rs 7.40 lakh and Rs 10.60 lakh. The 2026 facelift, launched in January, comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a wireless charger. What sets it apart is its five-star safety record. Standard safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-hold control, and reverse parking sensors. (Image credit: tatamotors)

Follow Us

India's cheapest sunroof cars: Tata Altroz

4/5
best sunroof cars

The Tata Altroz offers a sunroof starting from the Pure S petrol variant, priced at around Rs 7.42 lakh. The sunroof is available in several variants, including petrol, CNG, and diesel options. The Altroz has a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating for adult safety, making it one of the safest cars in this segment. It delivers an ARAI-claimed mileage ranging from 19.33 kmpl to 23.64 kmpl for petrol and diesel variants, and 26.2 km/kg for CNG models. (Image credit: tatamotors)

Follow Us

India's cheapest sunroof cars: Kia Sonet

5/5
best sunroof cars

The Kia Sonet with a sunroof is available from the HTE(O) 1.2L petrol manual variant, priced at approximately Rs 7.70 lakh. The Sonet’s ARAI-certified mileage ranges between 18.4 and 24.1 kmpl, depending on the variant. It also comes with ADAS Level 1, front ventilated seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and a fully digital instrument cluster. (Image credit: kia)

Follow Us
Auto newsbest sunroof carsTata PunchHyundai cars
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Siachen Glacier
The legend of OP Baba: Why every army unit prays in this temple before heading to Siachen Glacier?
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
Top players to hit centuries for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH in IPL 2026: Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and...; check full list
camera icon5
title
How to start train restaurant
How to start a train restaurant based on unique theme in India: Business plan, costs
camera icon7
title
Forest trees
World's most 'unique' trees: From umbrella-like shape to multicoloured bark; these are located in...
camera icon7
title
Virat Kohli's legacy beyond numbers: Inside King Kohli's diet, fitness, lifestyle, achievements & more - Check in pics