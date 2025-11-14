India's Cheapest Yet Feature-Loaded Electric SUV: 400+ Km Range, 5-Star Safety, 80% Charge In Just 56 Mins And More - Prices Start Rs 9.99 Lakh
India's Cheapest Electric SUV: SUVs are becoming the top choice for many car buyers in India. If you want an electric SUV without spending too much, there is one model that stands out. It offers a long driving range of over 400 Km, fast charging and solid safety. Any guesses? No? Well, this is the Tata Punch EV, priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 14.44 lakh (ex-showroom).
Battery
Battery Options: It offers two battery choices: a 25 kWh pack and a larger 35 kWh pack. Both versions use a single electric motor.
Range
Range: The smaller 25 kWh battery delivers a claimed 315 km MIDC range. The bigger 35 kWh battery offers up to 421 km MIDC range on one full charge.
Charging
Charging: With a 50 kW DC fast charger, Tata claims that the Punch EV can be charged from 10 to 80% in 56 minutes.
Safety
Safety: The Punch EV has scored a 5-star rating in the Bharat-NCAP crash tests. It also packs plenty of safety features like a 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitor, six airbags, ABS, ESC, ISOFIX mounts, three-point seat belts for all passengers and more.
Features
Features: The SUV comes with modern features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a digital driver display of the same size, a wireless charger, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, cruise control, an electric tailgate release and more.
Shortcomings
Shortcomings: Like any car, it has a few drawbacks. The suspension feels firm, the overall fit and finish could be better, and there is no spare tyre. The rear seats also do not get A/C vents.
