India's Cheapest Electric SUV: SUVs are becoming the top choice for many car buyers in India. If you want an electric SUV without spending too much, there is one model that stands out. It offers a long driving range of over 400 Km, fast charging and solid safety. Any guesses? No? Well, this is the Tata Punch EV, priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 14.44 lakh (ex-showroom).