Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3052478https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/indias-largest-electric-vehicle-charging-station-over-210-charging-points-power-capacity-of-4-megawatts-not-in-gurugram-or-mumbai-3052478
NewsPhotosIndia's largest electric vehicle charging station: Over 210 charging points, power capacity of 4 megawatts; NOT in Gurugram or Mumbai
photoDetails

India's largest electric vehicle charging station: Over 210 charging points, power capacity of 4 megawatts; NOT in Gurugram or Mumbai

India's largest electric vehicle charging station is located in Bengaluru, Beguru, Chikkanahalli, Bandikodegehalli Amanikere. The hub has over 210 charging points, making it the single largest concentration of EV chargers at a single site in India. It is built for both everyday drivers and commercial fleets. It includes 80 DC fast charging units with 160 charging outlets and 50 AC charging stations with 50 charging outlets.

Updated:Jun 03, 2026, 11:56 AM IST
Follow Us

India’s largest EV charging station

1/7
India’s largest EV charging station

India’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure has expanded in recent years. Developed by ChargeZone, the Bengaluru hub has over 210 charging points and a power capacity of 4 megawatts, making it one of the country’s largest EV charging sites currently in operation.

Follow Us

Total charging points

2/7
India’s largest EV charging station bengaluru

The charging hub includes both DC fast chargers and AC charging stations. According to the company, the site has 80 DC charging units with 160 outlets and 50 AC charging stations with 50 outlets. The setup is intended to support different charging needs of EV users.

Follow Us

Charging time

3/7
India’s largest EV charging station bengaluru

The facility operates round the clock and is designed to reduce charging wait times. The operator states that many EVs can be charged within approximately 35 to 45 minutes, depending on battery type, charger compatibility, and charging requirements.

Follow Us

Facility supports commercial EVs

4/7
India’s largest EV charging station bengaluru

In addition to private vehicles, the charging hub is built to support commercial transport, including fleet vehicles, airport shuttles, electric buses, and trucks. Such infrastructure may play a role in increasing EV adoption in commercial transport segments.

Follow Us

Digital monitoring and access systems

5/7
India’s largest EV charging station bengaluru

The charging system includes digital features such as real-time monitoring, app-based access, and digital payment management. These systems have been installed to help users locate available charging points and track charging activity.

Follow Us

Solar integration and on-site facilities

6/7
India’s largest EV charging station bengaluru

The site includes rooftop solar power integration and is reportedly capable of serving around 800–1,000 vehicles per day. Additional facilities such as parking, waiting areas, washrooms, and drinking water are available for users during charging sessions.

Follow Us

EV charging infrastructure continues to expand

7/7
India’s largest EV charging station bengaluru

Bengaluru has seen growth in public EV charging infrastructure in recent years, with thousands of charging stations supporting a growing number of electric vehicles. Similar projects in other cities could further support EV adoption across the country. (Representative images: magnific)

Follow Us
Auto newsElectric vehiclesIndia’s largest ev charging stationEV charging stations Bengaluru
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Mumbai Indians
4 players Mumbai Indians might release after finishing 9th in IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult and...
camera icon7
title
Technology
Top 7 countries with fastest mobile internet speeds; China, US, or Japan NOT in the list; Country on top offers 745 Mbps
camera icon7
title
June 2026 theatrical releases
June 2026 theatrical releases: Peddi, Governor: The Silent Saviour and more in a star-studded lineup of highly anticipated films - check list
camera icon6
title
RCB wins IPL 2026 final
From Virat Kohli to Rajat Patidar: Who said what after RCB's IPL 2026 Title triumph - In pics
camera icon10
title
Top 10 abandoned cities in India
Top 10 abandoned cities in India: From Bhangarh to Dhanushkodi, explore India’s most mysterious ghost towns