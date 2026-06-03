India's largest electric vehicle charging station: Over 210 charging points, power capacity of 4 megawatts; NOT in Gurugram or Mumbai

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India's largest electric vehicle charging station is located in Bengaluru, Beguru, Chikkanahalli, Bandikodegehalli Amanikere. The hub has over 210 charging points, making it the single largest concentration of EV chargers at a single site in India. It is built for both everyday drivers and commercial fleets. It includes 80 DC fast charging units with 160 charging outlets and 50 AC charging stations with 50 charging outlets.