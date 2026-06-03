India's largest electric vehicle charging station: Over 210 charging points, power capacity of 4 megawatts; NOT in Gurugram or Mumbai
India's largest electric vehicle charging station is located in Bengaluru, Beguru, Chikkanahalli, Bandikodegehalli Amanikere. The hub has over 210 charging points, making it the single largest concentration of EV chargers at a single site in India. It is built for both everyday drivers and commercial fleets. It includes 80 DC fast charging units with 160 charging outlets and 50 AC charging stations with 50 charging outlets.
India’s largest EV charging station
India’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure has expanded in recent years. Developed by ChargeZone, the Bengaluru hub has over 210 charging points and a power capacity of 4 megawatts, making it one of the country’s largest EV charging sites currently in operation.
Total charging points
The charging hub includes both DC fast chargers and AC charging stations. According to the company, the site has 80 DC charging units with 160 outlets and 50 AC charging stations with 50 outlets. The setup is intended to support different charging needs of EV users.
Charging time
The facility operates round the clock and is designed to reduce charging wait times. The operator states that many EVs can be charged within approximately 35 to 45 minutes, depending on battery type, charger compatibility, and charging requirements.
Facility supports commercial EVs
In addition to private vehicles, the charging hub is built to support commercial transport, including fleet vehicles, airport shuttles, electric buses, and trucks. Such infrastructure may play a role in increasing EV adoption in commercial transport segments.
Digital monitoring and access systems
The charging system includes digital features such as real-time monitoring, app-based access, and digital payment management. These systems have been installed to help users locate available charging points and track charging activity.
Solar integration and on-site facilities
The site includes rooftop solar power integration and is reportedly capable of serving around 800–1,000 vehicles per day. Additional facilities such as parking, waiting areas, washrooms, and drinking water are available for users during charging sessions.
EV charging infrastructure continues to expand
Bengaluru has seen growth in public EV charging infrastructure in recent years, with thousands of charging stations supporting a growing number of electric vehicles. Similar projects in other cities could further support EV adoption across the country. (Representative images: magnific)
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