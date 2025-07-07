India's Most Affordable Diesel Car: 23+ Kmpl Mileage, 5-Star Safety, 360-Degree Camera, 10.25-Inch Display, Sunroof And More - Price Starts From Rs 6.89 Lakh
Most Affordable Diesel Car: Diesel cars offer better mileage than petrol ones. They are preferred by those who have higher daily usage. However, diesel cars cost more than their petrol counterparts. Currently, Tata Altroz is the most affordable diesel car in the country. While the Altroz is priced between Rs 6.89 and Rs 11.49 lakh, its diesel variants range between Rs 8.99 lakh and Rs 11.29 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.
Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz Engine Options: The Tata Altroz offers two engine options: a 1.2-liter NA petrol (with factory-fitted CNG kit as optional) and a 1.5-liter diesel engine. The 5-speed MT is standard across all powertrains.
Tata Altroz Diesel Engine: Let's talk about its diesel engine, a 1.5-liter unit, which produces 90PS @ 4000rpm and 200Nm @ 1250-3000rpm. It offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 23.64 kmpl. It delivers decent low-end torque.
Tata Altroz Key Features
Tata Altroz Key Features: The top-end diesel variant of Altroz offers a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a sunroof with voice commands, a fast-charging wireless mobile charger, and more.
Tata Altroz Features
Tata Altroz Features: Additional features also include 16-inch machine-cut alloys, LED fog lights, ambient cabin lighting, rear AC vents, push-button start/stop, a 360-degree camera, a connecting LED light bar at the rear, dual-tone paint options, and more.
Tata Altroz Safety
Tata Altroz Safety: It's also a 5-star safety-rated car. The Global NCAP has awarded it a 5-star safety rating in its crash tests.
