photoDetails

english

2927932

Most Affordable Diesel Car: Diesel cars offer better mileage than petrol ones. They are preferred by those who have higher daily usage. However, diesel cars cost more than their petrol counterparts. Currently, Tata Altroz is the most affordable diesel car in the country. While the Altroz is priced between Rs 6.89 and Rs 11.49 lakh, its diesel variants range between Rs 8.99 lakh and Rs 11.29 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.