India's most affordable diesel car: 23+ kmpl mileage, 5-star safety, 360-degree camera, sunroof, BIG screen & more - Priced from Rs 6.30 lakh only
India's most affordable diesel car: While the Indian car market has grown steadily over the past few years, the share of diesel cars on the road has dropped significantly. Why? Well, the government has started focusing on green mobility, thus the diesel cars are being deprioritised due to their higher emissions. In several regions, including Delhi-NCR, the registration validity of diesel cars has also been limited to just 10 years, forcing many potential buyers to move away from diesel-powered vehicles.
Also, several carmakers have stopped making and selling diesel cars, including Maruti Suzuki, India's top-selling car brand. This has further reduced the choices available for buyers. However, diesel cars still make sense for people with high daily running and frequent long highway trips, as they generally offer better mileage than petrol cars. That said, diesel variants are usually more expensive than their petrol counterparts.
The good news, though, is that there are still a few affordable diesel cars available in the market, and the Tata Altroz is currently India's most affordable diesel car. It is available with petrol, CNG, and diesel engine options. Let's take a closer look at its price, features, engine options and more.
Tata Altroz Price Range
Tata Altroz Price Range: The Altroz lineup is priced between Rs 6.30 lakh and Rs 10.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The diesel variants' prices start at Rs 8.15 lakh and go up to Rs 10.27 lakh for the Accomplished S trim.
Tata Altroz Engine Options
Tata Altroz Engine Options: The primum hatchback is being offered in the following powertrain options:
1. A 1.2-liter NA petrol engine that produces 88 PS and 115 Nm.
2. A 1.2-liter NA petrol engine with CNG kit, producing 73.5 PS and 103 Nm.
3. A 1.5-liter diesel engine, generating 90 PS and 200 Nm.
Tata Altroz Gearbox Options
Tata Altroz Gearbox Options: The 5-speed MT comes as standard across all powertrains. A 5-speed AMT and a 6-speed DCT are also on offer. The diesel variants only get a 5-speed MT.
Tata Altroz Diesel Mileage
Tata Altroz Diesel Mileage: The Altroz Diesel offers a claimed mileage of 23.64 kmpl.
Tata Altroz Diesel Key Features
Tata Altroz Diesel Key Features: The Altroz Diesel comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, sunroof with voice commands, wireless mobile charger, 360-degree camera and more.
Tata Altroz Safety and Rivals
Tata Altroz Safety and Rivals: Tata Altroz is one of the safest cars in India. The hatchback earned a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. It directly competes with cars like Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza.
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