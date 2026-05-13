India's most affordable diesel car: 23+ kmpl mileage, 5-star safety, 360-degree camera, sunroof, BIG screen & more - Priced from Rs 6.30 lakh only

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India's most affordable diesel car: While the Indian car market has grown steadily over the past few years, the share of diesel cars on the road has dropped significantly. Why? Well, the government has started focusing on green mobility, thus the diesel cars are being deprioritised due to their higher emissions. In several regions, including Delhi-NCR, the registration validity of diesel cars has also been limited to just 10 years, forcing many potential buyers to move away from diesel-powered vehicles.

Also, several carmakers have stopped making and selling diesel cars, including Maruti Suzuki, India's top-selling car brand. This has further reduced the choices available for buyers. However, diesel cars still make sense for people with high daily running and frequent long highway trips, as they generally offer better mileage than petrol cars. That said, diesel variants are usually more expensive than their petrol counterparts.

The good news, though, is that there are still a few affordable diesel cars available in the market, and the Tata Altroz is currently India's most affordable diesel car. It is available with petrol, CNG, and diesel engine options. Let's take a closer look at its price, features, engine options and more.