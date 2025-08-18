Advertisement
NewsPhotosIndia's Most Affordable Diesel Car: Over 23 Kmpl Mileage, 5-Star Safety Rating, 360-Degree Camera, Sunroof, BIG Display And More - Priced From Rs 6.89 Lakh
India's Most Affordable Diesel Car: Over 23 Kmpl Mileage, 5-Star Safety Rating, 360-Degree Camera, Sunroof, BIG Display And More - Priced From Rs 6.89 Lakh

Most Affordable Diesel Car: With a focus on green mobility, the government is promoting electric vehicles and limiting the diesel cars by imposing strict emission rules. In many cities, including Delhi, the diesel cars are only valid for 10 years, which has forced many people to avoid buying them. However, diesel cars offer better mileage than petrol ones, and those with higher daily usage still prefer them. 

If you are on a tight budget and looking for a diesel car, we have a Tata Altroz for you. This is India's most affordable diesel car. While the Altroz is priced between Rs 6.89 and Rs 11.49 lakh, its diesel variants start at Rs 8.99 lakh and go up to Rs 11.29 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Here are the details about the Tata Altroz ​​Diesel.

Updated:Aug 18, 2025, 11:07 AM IST
Tata Altroz Engine Options

Tata Altroz Engine Options:

-- a 1.2-liter NA petrol (with optional CNG kit) -- a 1.5-liter diesel engine

The 5-speed MT is standard across all powertrains.

Tata Altroz Diesel Engine

Tata Altroz Diesel Engine: The unit produces a maximum power of 90PS and a peak torque of 200Nm, paired with a 5-speed MT. The claimed fuel efficiency is 23.64 kmpl.

Tata Altroz Diesel Key Features

Tata Altroz Diesel Key Features: 

-- 10.25-inch touchscreen -- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto  -- 7-inch digital instrument cluster -- sunroof with voice commands -- fast-charging wireless mobile charger -- 360-degree camera -- 16-inch machine-cut alloys -- LED fog lights -- ambient cabin lighting -- rear AC vents -- push-button start/stop

Tata Altroz Safety

Tata Altroz Safety: It earned a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP, which makes it one of the safest cars in the segment.

Rivals

Rivals: The direct rivals of the Tata Altroz are: Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza. However, none of them comes with diesel engine options.

