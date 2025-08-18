photoDetails

english

2947654

Most Affordable Diesel Car: With a focus on green mobility, the government is promoting electric vehicles and limiting the diesel cars by imposing strict emission rules. In many cities, including Delhi, the diesel cars are only valid for 10 years, which has forced many people to avoid buying them. However, diesel cars offer better mileage than petrol ones, and those with higher daily usage still prefer them.

If you are on a tight budget and looking for a diesel car, we have a Tata Altroz for you. This is India's most affordable diesel car. While the Altroz is priced between Rs 6.89 and Rs 11.49 lakh, its diesel variants start at Rs 8.99 lakh and go up to Rs 11.29 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Here are the details about the Tata Altroz ​​Diesel.