India's new crush! 33+ km mileage, 5-star safety, sunroof, 360-degree camera & more; Priced from Rs 6.26 lakh - 30 lakh units sold so far

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced a 3 million sales milestone for the Dzire, the best-selling car in calendar year 2025. First introduced in 2008, the Dzire nameplate has evolved over four generations and sold over 30 lakh units to date. Maruti claims that the Dzire offers a wide range of comfort and convenience features along with 5-star safety ratings to cater to the needs of today's evolving customers.
Let's know more about the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, including its price, engine options, mileage, key features and more.
Price
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price: Its base variant costs Rs 6.26 lakh, while the top-end model goes up to Rs 9.31 lakh. The CNG variants are priced from Rs 8.03 lakh. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.
Engine
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Engine: It gets a 1.2-litre NA, 3-cylinder, petrol engine, mated with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT. It also offers a CNG powertrain.
Safety
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Safety: It earned 5-star safety ratings from both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP.
Mileage
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Mileage: It offers a claimed mileage of 24.79 kmpl for Petrol MT, 25.71 kmpl for Petrol AMT and 33.73 km/kg for CNG variants.
Features
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Features: It is loaded with several modern features like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a single-pane electric sunroof, cruise control, a wireless phone charger, automatic AC, 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, ESC (electronic stability control), a 360-degree camera, and more.
Sales
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Sales: It emerged as the best-selling car in CY2025 with over 2,14,488 units sold.
Rivals
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rivals: It competes with the Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze.
