NewsPhotosIndia's New 'Crush'! THIS Affordable SUV Becomes Best Seller; Beats Punch, Creta, Venue & More - It's Not Brezza, Scorpio Or Fronx, It Is...
India's New 'Crush'! THIS Affordable SUV Becomes Best Seller; Beats Punch, Creta, Venue & More - It's Not Brezza, Scorpio Or Fronx, It Is...

Best-Selling SUV In November 2025: Tata Nexon has emerged as India's best-selling SUV in November 2025. With 22,434 units (ICE+EV) sold, Tata Nexon topped the sales chart, followed by the Punch (18,753 units), Creta (17,344 units) and Scorpio (15,616 units). The Tata Nexon registered a 46% YoY growth over 15,329 units in the same month last year. Notably, it was also the best-selling SUV in October 2025 with 22,083 units sold. Let's know more about the ICE-Powered Tata Nexon.

Updated:Dec 11, 2025, 04:43 PM IST
Tata Nexon Price: The ICE-powered Nexon is priced between Rs 7.32 lakh and Rs 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon Powertrains: It offers 3 powertrain options: a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol with CNG kit, and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel. Both manual and automatic transmission options are available.

Tata Nexon Mileage: It offers a claimed mileage ranging between 17 kmpl and 24.08 kmpl.

Tata Nexon Key Features: Key features include a large touchscreen infotainment system, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, multiple driving modes and more

Tata Nexon Safety: It received a 5-star safety rating from both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP.

Tata Nexon Rivals: SUVs such as Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet are the biggest rivals of the Tata Nexon.

