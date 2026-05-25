Is it dangerous to fill your car’s fuel tank to the brim in summer?

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Car care tips: It is a common confusion among car owners whether they should get their car's fuel tank filled to the brim. Well, if you are also one of those individuals and are curious to know whether it is dangerous to fill your car's fuel tank to the brim in summer, the answer is yes. It can be risky to fill your car's fuel tank completely to the brim in summer. However, there's no need to panic if it happens once in a while. Here's why.