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NewsPhotosIs it dangerous to fill your car’s fuel tank to the brim in summer?
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Is it dangerous to fill your car’s fuel tank to the brim in summer?

Car care tips: It is a common confusion among car owners whether they should get their car's fuel tank filled to the brim. Well, if you are also one of those individuals and are curious to know whether it is dangerous to fill your car's fuel tank to the brim in summer, the answer is yes. It can be risky to fill your car's fuel tank completely to the brim in summer. However, there's no need to panic if it happens once in a while. Here's why.

Updated:May 25, 2026, 11:01 AM IST
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Fuel expands in heat

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Fuel expands in heat

It is important to note that petrol and diesel expand when the temperature rises. Several places in India witness temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius during peak summer. In such conditions, the fuel inside the tank gets warmer, expands in volume, and evaporates more quickly. If the tank is filled right to the top, there may not be enough room left for this expansion. This creates a buildup of combustible vapors and pressure, which can damage the venting or EVAP system.

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EVAP system

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EVAP system

Modern cars have something called an EVAP system. It controls fuel vapours and prevents them from escaping into the air. When you overfill the tank, liquid fuel can enter this system and damage parts.

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Fuel spilling

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Fuel spilling

A full tank (to the brim) can sometimes lead to fuel spilling, especially if the car is parked in direct sunlight. Fuel spills are dangerous because petrol is highly flammable.

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What should you do?

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What should you do?

What should you do?

Stop filling once the nozzle auto-cuts. Avoid "topping up" after that. Park in shade during extreme heat if possible. Make sure the fuel cap is closed properly.

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Automatic cut-off

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Automatic cut-off

So, filling the tank normally is absolutely fine in summer. The problem starts only when you try to overfill it beyond the automatic cut-off point or the maximum limit specified by the manufacturer.

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