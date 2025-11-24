Is Safety Your First Priority? Check Top 5 Safest Cars In India
Safest Cars In India: Safety has always been among the top priorities of car manufacturers and buyers. With various crash tests and rising awareness of safe travel, Global NCAP ratings have become a key benchmark for choosing safer vehicles. According to car&bike, based on recent assessments by Global NCAP, here are the top five safest cars in India:
Tata Safari & Harrier
Tata Motors continues to dominate India’s safety rankings, with the Safari and Harrier securing the highest Global NCAP scores among all passenger vehicles in the country. It places them at the top of the list. (Image: Tatamotors)
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon maintains its position among India’s safest vehicles, securing the second rank in the updated Global NCAP ratings. (Image: Tatamotors)
Nissan Magnite
The Nissan Magnite has emerged as one of the newest models to earn a five-star safety rating in Global NCAP tests. It keeps the Magnite at the third rank overall. (Image: @volklub)
Skoda Kushaq & Volkswagen Taigun
The Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun are engineered on the same architecture, continue to uphold their reputation as among the safest cars in India. Their Global NCAP performance places them in fourth position. (Image: X/@SkodaIndia and X/@volkswagenindia)
Volkswagen Virtus & Skoda Slavia
Volkswagen’s Virtus and the Skoda Slavia also feature in the top safety rankings. Tested by Global NCAP, the two sedans come at the fifth spot in the list of India’s safest cars. (Image: X/@SkodaIndia and X/@volkswagenindia)
