Kia Carens Clavis EV Vs Hyundai Creta EV Vs Tata Harrier EV Vs Mahindra BE 6 Vs MG Windsor: Battery And Range Compared

Clavis Vs Creta Vs Harrier Vs BE 6 Vs Windsor EV Battery And Range Comparison: The Indian electric car market is growing rapidly. Some of the latest entries include the Tata Harrier EV and the Kia Carens Clavis EV. With the evolving EV landscape, customers now have a range of options to choose from.

Updated:Jul 17, 2025, 05:03 PM IST
Battery Comparison

In this article, you will learn about the battery specifications and the claimed ranges of Clavis EV, Creta EV, Windsor, Harrier EV, and the BE 6, to make a thoughtful choice:

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6: It gets two battery pack options: a 59kWh and a 79kWh, offering 535km and a segment-leading 682km (ARAI-certified), respectively. 

Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV also comes with two battery pack options: a 65 kWh and a 75 kWh, offering a claimed range of up to 627km.

Kia Carens Clavis EV

Kia Carens Clavis EV offers 42kWh and 51.4kWh battery options, with a claimed range of 404km and 490km (MIDC), respectively. 

Hyundai Creta Electric

The Hyundai Creta Electric comes with the same battery options as Clavis, offering up to 473km of claimed range.

MG Windsor

MG Windsor Pro features a 52.9kWh battery pack. It delivers up to 449km of range (claimed). The standard Windsor offers a 38kWh battery.

