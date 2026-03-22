Less price, high performance: 5 best cars for hilly areas driving under Rs 10 lakh; Prices start at just Rs 5.59 lakh

photoDetails

english

Best cars for hilly areas driving: People in hilly areas often look for budget-friendly cars with better power, good performance, and high ground clearance. There are several cars under the Rs 10 lakh price segment that offer all these, along with modern features. Among them, the Tata Nexon stands out, with prices starting from Rs 7.31 lakh. It comes with both 1.2-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, offering strong performance for steep roads. Other SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Punch, and Hyundai Exter are also popular choices for hill driving. These vehicles offer a mix of comfort, safety features, and ease of handling on narrow and uneven roads. While models like the XUV 3XO and Nexon provide better power and torque, options like the Punch and Exter focus on affordability and practicality. Overall, buyers have multiple reliable choices depending on their budget and driving needs.