Less price, high performance: 5 best cars for hilly areas driving under Rs 10 lakh; Prices start at just Rs 5.59 lakh
Best cars for hilly areas driving: People in hilly areas often look for budget-friendly cars with better power, good performance, and high ground clearance. There are several cars under the Rs 10 lakh price segment that offer all these, along with modern features. Among them, the Tata Nexon stands out, with prices starting from Rs 7.31 lakh. It comes with both 1.2-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, offering strong performance for steep roads. Other SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Punch, and Hyundai Exter are also popular choices for hill driving. These vehicles offer a mix of comfort, safety features, and ease of handling on narrow and uneven roads. While models like the XUV 3XO and Nexon provide better power and torque, options like the Punch and Exter focus on affordability and practicality. Overall, buyers have multiple reliable choices depending on their budget and driving needs.
Tata Nexon
The Tata Nexon is one of the best cars for hilly areas in the under Rs 10 lakh price segment. It starts at Rs 7.31 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine, producing 118 PS, 170 Nm and 115 PS, 260 Nm respectively. The Nexon offers strong torque and stability, making it reliable for hill driving, especially on steep climbs and rough roads. (Image credit: tatamotors)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Priced from Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the Brezza gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing about 103 bhp and 138 Nm torque. It may not be the most powerful, but its smooth engine, light steering, and features like hill-hold assist make it easy and comfortable to drive in hilly areas. (Image credit: marutisuzuki)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Another good option for hill driving is the Mahindra XUV 3XO. Starting at Rs 7.37 lakh (ex-showroom), it produces 128 bhp and 230 Nm torque. It comes with a 1.2-litre turbo MPFI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. This makes it one of the most powerful in the segment, offering excellent pickup and control on steep mountain roads. (Image credit: mahindra)
Tata Punch
The Tata Punch starts at around Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing about 87 bhp and 115 Nm torque. While not very powerful, its high ground clearance and strong build make it suitable for rough hill roads and narrow mountain paths. (Image credit: tatamotors)
Hyundai Exter
The Hyundai Exter, priced at Rs 5.64 lakh (ex-showroom), features a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing about 83 bhp and 113 Nm torque. It is easy to drive and offers good visibility, making it ideal for beginners on hill roads, though it lacks the strong power needed for very steep climbs. (Image credit: hyundai)
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