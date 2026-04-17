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NewsPhotosLess price, high value: 5 best family cars from just Rs 8.80 lakh with comfortable cabin, large touchscreen, big boot space
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Less price, high value: 5 best family cars from just Rs 8.80 lakh with comfortable cabin, large touchscreen, big boot space

Family cars: If you are planning to buy a family car without spending too much, there are some good options under Rs 11 lakh. Cars like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos offer useful features like big touchscreens, comfortable seats, and good space. The Toyota Hyryder is known for its strong mileage, while the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a good pick for bigger families. The Kia Carens also offers flexible seating and practical features, making these cars suitable for daily family use. Have a look at the prices and key features these cars offer: 

Updated:Apr 17, 2026, 12:15 PM IST
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Hyundai Creta

1/5
Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta is one of the best choices for family car buyers. Starting at Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom), it is a well-known family SUV with a strong focus on comfort and features. It offers a 10.25-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, advanced safety tech like Level 2 ADAS, 433-litre boot space, and more. (Representative image: gemini) 

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Kia Seltos

2/5
family cars

Priced from Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kia Seltos is a practical SUV for families. It comes with six airbags as standard, a spacious cabin, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and ISOFIX anchors. Features like rear AC vents and sunblinds add extra comfort. It also offers 433 litres of boot space. (Image credit: kia)

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Toyota Hyryder

3/5
family cars

Starting at Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom), the Toyota Hyryder stands out for its excellent fuel efficiency, especially the hybrid version. It offers useful features like a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, and comfortable seating, making it a smart and safe family option. (Image credit: toyotabharat)

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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

4/5
family cars

With a starting price of Rs 8.80 lakh (ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a budget-friendly 7-seater car. It is known for its spacious cabin and fuel efficiency. Rear AC vents, multiple storage spaces, and a practical design make it ideal for bigger families. (Image credit: marutisuzuki)

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Kia Carens

5/5
family cars

The Kia Carens is also one of the best choices for family car buyers. Priced from Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), it is a feature-rich family car with flexible seating. It gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen, ventilated seats, an air purifier, and easy access to the third row. Even with all seats up, it offers 216 litres of boot space. (Image credit: kia)

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Auto newsfamily carsfamily cars under Rs 12 lakhHyundai Creta
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