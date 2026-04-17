Less price, high value: 5 best family cars from just Rs 8.80 lakh with comfortable cabin, large touchscreen, big boot space

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Family cars: If you are planning to buy a family car without spending too much, there are some good options under Rs 11 lakh. Cars like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos offer useful features like big touchscreens, comfortable seats, and good space. The Toyota Hyryder is known for its strong mileage, while the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a good pick for bigger families. The Kia Carens also offers flexible seating and practical features, making these cars suitable for daily family use. Have a look at the prices and key features these cars offer: