Less price, less maintenance cost: 5 cheapest cars with yearly service of just Rs 2,500-3,000; prices start at Rs 3.69 lakh

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Low maintenance cars in India: Are you also looking for a car that doesn’t make a hole in your pocket, then you came to the right place. Buying a car does not always mean spending a lot on maintenance. There are several affordable hatchbacks in India which are known for their low price and budget-friendly service costs, making them popular among first-time buyers and city drivers. Some entry-level models in the market are priced around Rs 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and come with 1.0-litre petrol engines producing about 67 bhp. These cars usually have a yearly maintenance cost of around Rs 2,500-3,000, which keeps ownership expenses low.

Other popular hatchbacks in the segment are priced between Rs 5.47 lakh and Rs 9.44 lakh, offering 1.2-litre petrol engines with power output ranging from 83 bhp to 89 bhp. Their annual maintenance cost generally ranges between Rs 3,300 and Rs 6,000, depending on usage and service schedules. With affordable prices and low servicing expenses, these cars are practical choices for daily commuting and budget-friendly buyers in India.