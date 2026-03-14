Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3026640https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/less-price-less-maintenance-cost-5-cheapest-cars-with-yearly-service-of-just-rs-2500-3000-prices-start-at-rs-3-69-lakh-3026640
NewsPhotosLess price, less maintenance cost: 5 cheapest cars with yearly service of just Rs 2,500-3,000; prices start at Rs 3.69 lakh
photoDetails

Less price, less maintenance cost: 5 cheapest cars with yearly service of just Rs 2,500-3,000; prices start at Rs 3.69 lakh

Low maintenance cars in India: Are you also looking for a car that doesn’t make a hole in your pocket, then you came to the right place. Buying a car does not always mean spending a lot on maintenance. There are several affordable hatchbacks in India which are known for their low price and budget-friendly service costs, making them popular among first-time buyers and city drivers. Some entry-level models in the market are priced around Rs 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and come with 1.0-litre petrol engines producing about 67 bhp. These cars usually have a yearly maintenance cost of around Rs 2,500-3,000, which keeps ownership expenses low.

Other popular hatchbacks in the segment are priced between Rs 5.47 lakh and Rs 9.44 lakh, offering 1.2-litre petrol engines with power output ranging from 83 bhp to 89 bhp. Their annual maintenance cost generally ranges between Rs 3,300 and Rs 6,000, depending on usage and service schedules. With affordable prices and low servicing expenses, these cars are practical choices for daily commuting and budget-friendly buyers in India.

Updated:Mar 14, 2026, 11:51 AM IST
Follow Us

Renault Kwid

1/5
Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid is priced around Rs 4.30 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a 1.0-litre, 999cc petrol engine producing about 67 bhp. The estimated maintenance cost of Renault Kwid is around Rs 2,500-3,000 per year, making it a budget-friendly hatchback. (Image credit: renault)

Follow Us

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

2/5
low maintenance cars in India

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 price starts from Rs 3.69 lakh and goes up to about Rs 5.96 lakh (ex-showroom). It uses a 1.0-litre, 998cc K-Series petrol engine producing about 67 bhp. The car’s annual maintenance cost is roughly Rs 3,500-Rs 4,500. (Image credit: marutisuzuki)

Follow Us

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

3/5
low maintenance cars in India

Among this list, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios also holds a good position. It costs about Rs 5.47 lakh to Rs 7.92 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine (1197cc) producing around 83 bhp. The average maintenance cost is around Rs 4,500–Rs 6,000 per year. (Image credit: hyundai)

Follow Us

Toyota Glanza

4/5
low maintenance cars in India

The Toyota Glanza is priced between Rs 6.46 lakh and Rs 9.44 lakh (ex-showroom). It runs on a 1.2-litre (1197cc) petrol engine producing around 89 bhp. The estimated maintenance cost is about Rs 3,300–4,000 per year. (Image credit: toyota)

Follow Us

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

5/5
low maintenance cars in India

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R price ranges from Rs 4.98 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers 1.0-litre (998cc) and 1.2-litre (1197cc) petrol engines producing up to 89 bhp. The annual maintenance cost is around Rs 3,500–Rs 5,000. (Image credit: marutisuzuki)

Follow Us
Auto newslow maintenance carscheapest cars in Indiacars under Rs 10 lakh
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon5
title
most scenic flight routes in world
5 most scenic flight routes in the world that you must take once | Check route, Ticket price
camera icon7
title
Auto news
India's new crush! 33+ km mileage, 5-star safety, sunroof, 360-degree camera & more; Priced from Rs 6.26 lakh - 30 lakh units sold so far
camera icon10
title
spring destinations in India
Want to experience India’s most beautiful spring destinations? Here are 8 places you must visit this season
camera icon7
title
Indian cricket team rejected jerseys
WHAT IF! Rejected India jerseys revealed! Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli could've worn these Nostalgic Blue-yellow & Orange kits - BCCI said no! - In Pics
camera icon11
title
Kavya Maran
Meet Kavya Maran: Rs 400+ crore SRH Boss who signed Pak Star Abrar Ahmed, accused of 'Anti-National' betrayal - #BoycottSRH storm hits hard!; Know her life story - In Pics