Less price, less maintenance cost: 5 cheapest cars with yearly service of just Rs 2,500-3,000; prices start at Rs 3.69 lakh
Low maintenance cars in India: Are you also looking for a car that doesn’t make a hole in your pocket, then you came to the right place. Buying a car does not always mean spending a lot on maintenance. There are several affordable hatchbacks in India which are known for their low price and budget-friendly service costs, making them popular among first-time buyers and city drivers. Some entry-level models in the market are priced around Rs 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and come with 1.0-litre petrol engines producing about 67 bhp. These cars usually have a yearly maintenance cost of around Rs 2,500-3,000, which keeps ownership expenses low.
Other popular hatchbacks in the segment are priced between Rs 5.47 lakh and Rs 9.44 lakh, offering 1.2-litre petrol engines with power output ranging from 83 bhp to 89 bhp. Their annual maintenance cost generally ranges between Rs 3,300 and Rs 6,000, depending on usage and service schedules. With affordable prices and low servicing expenses, these cars are practical choices for daily commuting and budget-friendly buyers in India.
Renault Kwid
The Renault Kwid is priced around Rs 4.30 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a 1.0-litre, 999cc petrol engine producing about 67 bhp. The estimated maintenance cost of Renault Kwid is around Rs 2,500-3,000 per year, making it a budget-friendly hatchback. (Image credit: renault)
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 price starts from Rs 3.69 lakh and goes up to about Rs 5.96 lakh (ex-showroom). It uses a 1.0-litre, 998cc K-Series petrol engine producing about 67 bhp. The car’s annual maintenance cost is roughly Rs 3,500-Rs 4,500. (Image credit: marutisuzuki)
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Among this list, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios also holds a good position. It costs about Rs 5.47 lakh to Rs 7.92 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine (1197cc) producing around 83 bhp. The average maintenance cost is around Rs 4,500–Rs 6,000 per year. (Image credit: hyundai)
Toyota Glanza
The Toyota Glanza is priced between Rs 6.46 lakh and Rs 9.44 lakh (ex-showroom). It runs on a 1.2-litre (1197cc) petrol engine producing around 89 bhp. The estimated maintenance cost is about Rs 3,300–4,000 per year. (Image credit: toyota)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R price ranges from Rs 4.98 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers 1.0-litre (998cc) and 1.2-litre (1197cc) petrol engines producing up to 89 bhp. The annual maintenance cost is around Rs 3,500–Rs 5,000. (Image credit: marutisuzuki)
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