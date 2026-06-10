Low price, high performance: 5 best mileage-focused motorcycles under Rs 90,000; Prices start at just Rs 57,000
Best mileage bikes: With petrol prices going up, many Indian buyers with tight budgets look for motorcycles with better mileage in an affordable price range. In 2026, five bikes – Hero Splendor Plus, Bajaj Platina 110, TVS Sport, Hero HF Deluxe, and Honda SP 125 – lead the race as the highest-mileage motorcycles under Rs 1 lakh. All of them are available at dealerships across India right now, starting at just Rs 57,000 (ex-showroom). Have a look at the key specs of these motorcycles:
Best mileage bike: Hero Splendor Plus
The Hero Splendor Plus is the go-to bike for millions of Indian commuters who need reliable mileage every single day. It runs on a 97.2cc air-cooled, single-cylinder OHC engine and delivers a claimed mileage of 70 kmpl. The ex-showroom price starts at Rs 77,557 and goes up to Rs 80,331, depending on the variant. For anyone doing daily office commutes or market runs, the Splendor Plus remains one of the top preferences.
Best mileage bike: Bajaj Platina 110
The Bajaj Platina 110 sits right in the sweet spot between price and performance. It runs on a 115cc single-cylinder engine producing 8.48 bhp and delivers a claimed mileage of 70 kmpl. The ex-showroom price starts at Rs 70,800 for the ES Drum variant. It comes with a 5-speed gearbox, which can help reduce engine strain at higher speeds during highway riding. The bike also includes a CBS, which distributes braking force between the wheels for improved control during braking. (Image credit: bajajauto)
Best mileage bike: TVS Sport
If budget is the top priority, the TVS Sport stands out on price without compromising much on mileage. It is priced from Rs 57,000 (ex-showroom) –the cheapest on this list by a decent margin. The 109.7cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine produces 8.08 bhp and 8.7 Nm of torque, paired with a 4-speed gearbox. Real-world mileage ranges between 70–75 kmpl, making it a strong choice for students and first-time riders. (Image credit: tvsmotor)
Best mileage bike: Hero HF Deluxe
The Hero HF Deluxe is also among the most affordable bikes on this list and a popular choice in smaller towns and rural India. Ex-showroom prices range from Rs 59,477 to Rs 72,792, depending on the variant. It runs on a 97.2cc engine producing 8.02 PS and 8.05 Nm of torque and delivers a claimed mileage of 70 kmpl. Hero's wide service network across India offers better maintenance support. (Image credit: heromotocorp)
Best mileage bike: Honda SP 125
The Honda SP 125 is the premium option in this group. It runs on a 123.94cc engine producing 10.87 PS and 10.9 Nm of torque, with a claimed mileage of around 60–65 kmpl. The STD variant is priced at Rs 85,564 (ex-showroom), while the DLX variant with a front disc brake and Honda RoadSync Bluetooth goes up to Rs 93,152. Its mileage is lower than some rivals, but it offers a more refined engine, higher perceived build quality, and a 3-year/42,000 km warranty. (Image credit: honda2wheelersindia)
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