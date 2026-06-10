Low price, high performance: 5 best mileage-focused motorcycles under Rs 90,000; Prices start at just Rs 57,000

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Best mileage bikes: With petrol prices going up, many Indian buyers with tight budgets look for motorcycles with better mileage in an affordable price range. In 2026, five bikes – Hero Splendor Plus, Bajaj Platina 110, TVS Sport, Hero HF Deluxe, and Honda SP 125 – lead the race as the highest-mileage motorcycles under Rs 1 lakh. All of them are available at dealerships across India right now, starting at just Rs 57,000 (ex-showroom). Have a look at the key specs of these motorcycles: