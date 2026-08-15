/Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler unveiled, undercuts Hilux by over Rs 5 lakh

Engine and gearbox

Engine and gearbox Under the hood, the Lifestyler is likely to carry over the Scorpio N's engines, a 175hp 2.2-litre diesel and a 203hp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol. Gearbox choices should mirror the Scorpio N too, with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic on offer. Given its outdoorsy positioning, expect a 4WD option as well.

Beyond India, Mahindra plans to sell this pickup in markets like Australia, New Zealand, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. In those markets, though, it drops the Scorpio name and will simply be called the Lifestyler.