/Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler unveiled, undercuts Hilux by over Rs 5 lakh

Mahindra has finally revealed its lifestyle pickup truck, and it's called the Scorpio Lifestyler. Based on the 2023 Global Pik Up concept, it shares its body-on-frame chassis with the Scorpio N and will take on the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max V-Cross in India. Mahindra has confirmed prices will start below Rs 19.79 lakh, ex-showroom, with the launch expected by April 2027. That price point undercuts both rivals by over Rs 5 lakh, since both the Hilux and V-Cross start above Rs 25 lakh.
Exterior design Up front, the Scorpio Lifestyler gets high-mounted LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs, a wide honeycomb grille with chrome touches, and Scorpio badging on the leading edge of the bonnet. Below that sits a muscular skid plate with Mahindra lettering, a meshed air dam, and vertical LED fog lamps.
From the side, it's a double-cab setup with dual-tone alloy wheels, chunky body cladding, roof rails, and a kinked beltline. At the rear, vertical LED taillamps with C-shaped DRLs flank a large Mahindra wordmark etched into the tailgate. The rear bumper matches the rugged look up front.
Mahindra will offer the Lifestyler in three special editions: Valley, Reef, and Trail. These come in Artemis Grey, Aquareef, and Sahara Beige, respectively, each with its own decals and accessories, representing mountains, oceans, and deserts.
Interior and features The cabin looks a lot more upmarket than the rugged exterior might suggest. There's a portrait-style touchscreen on the dashboard flanked by AC vents, with a climate control panel and physical buttons below it. The driver gets a three-spoke steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster, and the transmission tunnel is packed with more physical controls. Expect features like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, connected car tech, and multiple terrain modes.
Engine and gearbox Under the hood, the Lifestyler is likely to carry over the Scorpio N's engines, a 175hp 2.2-litre diesel and a 203hp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol. Gearbox choices should mirror the Scorpio N too, with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic on offer. Given its outdoorsy positioning, expect a 4WD option as well.
Beyond India, Mahindra plans to sell this pickup in markets like Australia, New Zealand, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. In those markets, though, it drops the Scorpio name and will simply be called the Lifestyler.