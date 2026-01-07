Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Image Gallery: Panoramic Sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, 360-Degree Camera, 50-Min Fast Charging, And More At Just Rs…
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: The automaker company Mahindra has launched the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV on January 5, 2026, the latest EV is aimed to offer a practical and feature-rich electric SUV option in the compact segment. The XUV 3XO EV closely follows the design of its petrol and diesel versions, with EV-specific touches such as LED lighting, connected tail-lamps, roof rails, and a rear spoiler.
It is powered by a 39.4kWh battery, delivering up to 285km of real-world driving range, along with 150hp power and 310Nm torque. The EV supports fast charging, allowing 0 to 80 percent charge in around 50 minutes. Inside, it offers twin digital screens, Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, a Harman Kardon sound system, and advanced voice features. Safety includes six airbags and electronic stability control.
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Exterior Design
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV comes in two versions: AX5 priced at Rs 13.89 lakh and AX7L priced at Rs 14.96 lakh (ex-showroom). The design of XUV 3XO ev matches the petrol-diesel XUV 3XO closely, with EV touches like LED headlights with daytime running lights, linked LED taillights, roof rails, and a rear spoiler.
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Battery and Range
It has a 39.4kWh battery for up to 285km real-world range, 150hp power, and 310Nm torque. A 50kW fast charger takes it from 0% to 80% in about 50 minutes.
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Interior and Other Key Features
Top features include Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, twin 10.25-inch screens, panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon sound system, and India's first Alexa + ChatGPT integration.
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Comfort
It offers an electronic parking brake with auto hold, passive keyless entry, 6-way adjustable driver's seat, and 60:40 split rear seats.
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Boot Space
The boot space of Mahindra XUV 3XO ev is unchanged, offering the same usable storage as the ICE XUV 3XO.
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Safety
Standard safety includes 6 airbags, rear camera, tyre pressure monitor, and electronic stability control.
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Dashboard
The dashboard has a clean, simple design. AC vents have copper accents, paired with copper stitching for a nice touch. (Image Credits: Zee photos)
