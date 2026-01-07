Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Image Gallery: Panoramic Sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, 360-Degree Camera, 50-Min Fast Charging, And More At Just Rs…

photoDetails

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: The automaker company Mahindra has launched the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV on January 5, 2026, the latest EV is aimed to offer a practical and feature-rich electric SUV option in the compact segment. The XUV 3XO EV closely follows the design of its petrol and diesel versions, with EV-specific touches such as LED lighting, connected tail-lamps, roof rails, and a rear spoiler.

It is powered by a 39.4kWh battery, delivering up to 285km of real-world driving range, along with 150hp power and 310Nm torque. The EV supports fast charging, allowing 0 to 80 percent charge in around 50 minutes. Inside, it offers twin digital screens, Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, a Harman Kardon sound system, and advanced voice features. Safety includes six airbags and electronic stability control.