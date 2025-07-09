Mahindra XUV 3XO New Variant Launched In India: Premium Features, Panoramic Sunroof, Powerful Engine, And More; Check Price

photoDetails

Mahindra XUV 3XO New Variant: Mahindra has introduced a fresh variant of the XUV 3XO in the Indian market. The Mahindra's REVX, with prices starting at Rs 8.94 lakh (ex-showroom). This new trim line brings a sporty edge and is available in four variants: RevX M priced at Rs 8.94 lakh, RevX M(O) at Rs 9.44 lakh, RevX A at Rs 11.79 lakh, and the top-spec RevX A AT at Rs 12.99 lakh (all ex-showroom) in the Indian market.

Moreover, the Mahindra offers the new RevX trim in five color options: Everest White, Tango Red, Nebula Blue with a grey roof, Galaxy Grey with a black roof and Stealth Black with a grey roof.