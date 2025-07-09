Advertisement
Mahindra XUV 3XO New Variant Launched In India: Premium Features, Panoramic Sunroof, Powerful Engine, And More; Check Price
Mahindra XUV 3XO New Variant Launched In India: Premium Features, Panoramic Sunroof, Powerful Engine, And More; Check Price

Mahindra XUV 3XO New Variant: Mahindra has introduced a fresh variant of the XUV 3XO in the Indian market. The Mahindra's REVX, with prices starting at Rs 8.94 lakh (ex-showroom). This new trim line brings a sporty edge and is available in four variants: RevX M priced at Rs 8.94 lakh, RevX M(O) at Rs 9.44 lakh, RevX A at Rs 11.79 lakh, and the top-spec RevX A AT at Rs 12.99 lakh (all ex-showroom) in the Indian market.  

Moreover, the Mahindra offers the new RevX trim in five color options: Everest White, Tango Red, Nebula Blue with a grey roof, Galaxy Grey with a black roof and Stealth Black with a grey roof.  

Updated:Jul 09, 2025, 04:49 PM IST
Mahindra XUV 3XO: Sporty Exterior Upgrades

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Sporty Exterior Upgrades
The XUV 3XO REVX stands out with dual-tone paint as standard, REVX-specific badging, a sleek dual-tone roof, body-colored or gunmetal grille, and stylish 16-inch black wheel covers that give it a bolder road presence.  
Mahindra XUV 3XO: Premium Dual-Tone Cabin

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Premium Dual-Tone Cabin

Inside, all REVX variants come with black leatherette upholstery, offering a premium feel. The cabin retains the original layout but gets a stylish dual-tone appearance, enhancing the overall in-cabin appeal and comfort. 

 

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Turbocharged Engine Options

Mahindra XUV 3XO New Variant

Buyers can choose between two petrol engines: a 1.2L TCMPFi engine delivering 110 hp and 200 Nm, or a more powerful 1.2L TGDi engine producing 131 hp and 230 Nm of torque for spirited performance.  

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Feature-Rich Infotainment

Mahindra XUV 3XO New Variant

The SUV comes equipped with a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted audio controls, and height-adjustable driver seat, ensuring a tech-rich and convenient driving experience across all REVX trims.  

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Immersive Audio Setup

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Immersive Audio Setup

It features a 4-speaker audio system that ensures an immersive in-cabin sound experience, adding to passenger comfort on long drives and enhancing the overall entertainment value of the vehicle.  

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Enhanced Safety Package

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Enhanced Safety Package

Safety is a priority with 35 standard features, including six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Hold Control (HHC), and all-wheel disc brakes—ensuring both driver and passenger peace of mind. 

Mahindra XUV 3XO Premium Features

Mahindra XUV 3XO Premium Features

Key tech features include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Adrenox connected car tech with Alexa integration, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof—offering a premium, connected driving experience. 

 

Mahindra REVX A Variant Highlights

Mahindra REVX A Variant Highlights

The REVX A variant is based on the AX5 trim and comes with a 1.2L direct injection turbo-petrol engine (129 BHP/230 Nm), mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox.  

 

Mahindra XUV 3XO
NEWS ON ONE CLICK