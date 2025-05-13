Advertisement
Maruti Baleno KILLER? Tata Unveils THIS Hatchback With 360-Degree Camera And Diesel Engine - Details
photoDetails

Maruti Baleno KILLER? Tata Unveils THIS Hatchback With 360-Degree Camera And Diesel Engine - Details

Tata Altroz Unveiled: Tata Motors has revealed the updated Altroz hatchback. It was first launched in January 2020, and now, after five years, it gets a big update. The Altroz facelift brings changes in design, features, and technology to make it more modern and premium, strengthening its position against the Maruti Baleno, which currently rules the premium hatchback segment. 

Updated:May 13, 2025, 05:25 PM IST
Tata Altroz

1/5
Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz will continue to be offered in five variants – Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished S, and Accomplished + S. Tata has given the Altroz a fresh front look. It now gets a new front bumper, sleek LED headlights with updated DRLs, a redesigned grille with rectangular patterns, and new fog lamps. 

2025 Tata Altroz

2/5
2025 Tata Altroz

On the side, it gets new flush door handles and 16-inch alloy wheels, enhancing the side profile. At the rear, there’s a T-shaped LED tail lamp with a connected light bar and a dual-tone bumper. The facelifted Altroz is available in five new colours: Dune Glow, Royal Blue, Pure Grey, Ember Glow, and Prestine White.

Cabin

3/5
Cabin

The cabin of the new Altroz looks more premium with the dual-tone dashboard. Some parts are borrowed from the Nexon and Curvv, giving it a modern touch. Key features include a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 2-spoke steering wheel, automatic AC, an electric sunroof, a 360-degree camera, TPMS, wireless charging, ambient lighting and more. , contoured rear seats, and better under-thigh support.

Engine Options

4/5
Engine Options

There are no changes to the engine options. The new Altroz will continue to offer the following engine options:

-- 1.2l petrol (87 bhp/115 Nm) -- 1.2l turbo petrol (118 bhp/170 Nm) -- 1.5L diesel (89 bhp/200 Nm) -- 1.2L CNG (72 bhp/103 Nm)

Gearbox

5/5
Gearbox

Gearbox choices include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a 6-speed DCT (automatic). Tata will launch the Altroz facelift on May 22, 2025.

