Top-Selling SUV In India In October 2025: Tata Nexon registered a strong performance in October 2025, selling 22,083 units (ICE+EV), up from 14,759 units in October 2024. This marks an impressive 50% year-on-year growth. With these numbers, the Nexon has not only outpaced its rivals but has also emerged as India’s best-selling car for October 2025. Let's take a look at the price, features and specifications of Tata Nexon ICE (Internal Combustion Engine).