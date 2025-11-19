Meet India's Best Selling SUV: 24+ Kmpl Mileage, 5-Star Safety, 360-Degree Camera & More - It Is Not Creta, Thar Or Punch - Priced From Rs 7.32 Lakh, It Is...
Top-Selling SUV In India In October 2025: Tata Nexon registered a strong performance in October 2025, selling 22,083 units (ICE+EV), up from 14,759 units in October 2024. This marks an impressive 50% year-on-year growth. With these numbers, the Nexon has not only outpaced its rivals but has also emerged as India’s best-selling car for October 2025. Let's take a look at the price, features and specifications of Tata Nexon ICE (Internal Combustion Engine).
Tata Nexon Prices
Tata Nexon Prices: The Tata Nexon is priced between Rs 7.32 Lakh and Rs 14.05 Lakh. It is offered in more than 50 variants.
Tata Nexon Powertrains
Tata Nexon Powertrains: It comes with three powertrain options: a good old 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol with CNG kit, and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel. Transmission options include both manual and automatic.
Tata Nexon Mileage
Tata Nexon Mileage: The claimed mileage ranges from 17 kmpl to 24.08 kmpl, depending on engine type and transmission.
Tata Nexon Key Features
Tata Nexon Key Features: Key features include a large touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, multiple driving modes and more.
Tata Nexon Safety
Tata Nexon Safety: It received a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupant protection from both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP.
Tata Nexon Rivals
Tata Nexon Rivals: Its biggest rivals are the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet.
