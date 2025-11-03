photoDetails

Most Affordable Diesel Car: If you're someone who drives a lot, you already know that diesel cars give better mileage than petrol cars. The only catch? Diesel cars are often a bit more expensive. But here's the good news. If you want a diesel car without burning a hole in your pocket, the Tata Altroz could be your best bet. Why? It's currently the most affordable diesel car in India. The Altroz is priced between Rs 6.30 lakh and Rs 10.51 lakh, while its diesel variants cost between Rs 8.10 lakh and Rs 10.17 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.