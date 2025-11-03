Meet India's Cheapest Diesel Car: 5-Star Safety, 23+ Kmpl Mileage, 360-Degree Camera, Sunroof And Whatnot - Priced From Rs 6.30 Lakh
Most Affordable Diesel Car: If you're someone who drives a lot, you already know that diesel cars give better mileage than petrol cars. The only catch? Diesel cars are often a bit more expensive. But here's the good news. If you want a diesel car without burning a hole in your pocket, the Tata Altroz could be your best bet. Why? It's currently the most affordable diesel car in India. The Altroz is priced between Rs 6.30 lakh and Rs 10.51 lakh, while its diesel variants cost between Rs 8.10 lakh and Rs 10.17 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.
Tata Altroz Engine Options
Tata Altroz Engine Options: The Tata Altroz comes with two engine options: a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. You can even get the petrol version with a factory-fitted CNG kit. The 5-speed MT is standard.
Tata Altroz Diesel Engine
Tata Altroz Diesel Engine: The diesel engine produces 90PS of power and 200Nm of torque. Tata claims it delivers a mileage of 23.64km per litre.
Tata Altroz Diesel Key Features
Tata Altroz Diesel Key Features: Tata has packed the Altroz diesel with features that make it feel premium. It comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a sunroof with voice commands, wireless charging and even a 360-degree camera.
Tata Altroz Safety
Tata Altroz Safety: On the safety front, the Altroz shines bright. It's one of the few hatchbacks to get a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. Standard safety features include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).
Competition
Competition: The Altroz competes with popular cars like the Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza. But here's the twist. None of these offers a diesel engine.
