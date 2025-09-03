Advertisement
Meet Maruti's First 5-Star Rated SUV: It's Not Brezza Or Grand Vitara - In Pics
photoDetails

Meet Maruti's First 5-Star Rated SUV: It's Not Brezza Or Grand Vitara - In Pics

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: The Maruti Suzuki Victoris has made a grand entry into the Indian market by bagging a 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. The SUV scored top marks for both adult and child occupant protection, making it one of the safest cars from Maruti yet. Interestingly, this announcement came on the same day the SUV was officially unveiled. The Victoris achieved 31.66 points out of 32 for adult safety and 43 points out of 49 for child safety.

Updated:Sep 03, 2025, 06:11 PM IST
Adult Occupant Protection

1/5
Adult Occupant Protection

Adult Occupant Protection (31.66/32): In the frontal offset crash test, the Victoris scored 15.66/16, missing out slightly due to only "adequate" protection for the driver’s chest and knee. The driver’s head, neck and pelvis protection were rated good, while the front passenger got good protection for all body parts. In the side deformable barrier test, the SUV bagged full marks (16/16). It has also earned an 'OK' rating in the side pole impact test.

Child Occupant Protection

2/5
Child Occupant Protection

Child Occupant Protection (43/49): The Victoris performed strongly in child safety, too, scoring 43/49. It scored full points in the dynamic crash test (24/24) and the CRS installation test (12/12), while earning 7/13 in the vehicle assessment test. 

dummies

3/5
dummies

For testing, child dummies aged 18 months and 3 years were placed in rearward-facing child seats fixed with ISOFIX and a support leg. The only miss here was the lack of an integrated child restraint system.

top trims

4/5
top trims

Bharat NCAP tested the top trims ZX+ and ZX+(O) with the 1.5-litre strong-hybrid and 1.5-litre petrol AT engines. However, the rating applies to all Victoris variants. 

Standard Safety Features

5/5
Standard Safety Features

The SUV comes standard with six airbags, ESC, 3-point seatbelts with reminders for all seats, and ISOFIX anchors. It also meets AIS-100 pedestrian protection norms and, for the first time in a Maruti model, offers ADAS features on higher trims.

Auto news
