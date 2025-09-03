photoDetails

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: The Maruti Suzuki Victoris has made a grand entry into the Indian market by bagging a 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. The SUV scored top marks for both adult and child occupant protection, making it one of the safest cars from Maruti yet. Interestingly, this announcement came on the same day the SUV was officially unveiled. The Victoris achieved 31.66 points out of 32 for adult safety and 43 points out of 49 for child safety.