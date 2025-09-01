Advertisement
Meet Russian President Vladimir Putin's 6,200 Kg Beast: Presidential Limousine Aurus Can Hit 250 km/h In Seconds; Has Unmatched Safety Features, Price Will Shock You

President Vladimir Putin's Limousine Car Price: After the SCO Summit in China’s Tianjin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin travelled together in the same car to the venue of their bilateral meeting. The two leaders showcased their camaraderie by sharing a ride in a ‘Made-in-Russia’ Aurus sedan.

The Aurus Senat, which currently serves as the official state car of the Russian president, replaced the Mercedes-Benz S 600 Guard Pullman. It was first unveiled during Putin’s fourth presidential inauguration in 2018 and is retro-styled after the ZIS-110, a Soviet-era limousine introduced in 1945. Based on media reports and social media posts on X (formerly Twitter), let’s take a quick look at the cost and safety features of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s limousine. 

Updated:Sep 01, 2025, 02:18 PM IST
President Vladimir Putin's Aurus Senat Limousine: Made In Russia

1/8
President Vladimir Putin's Aurus Senat Limousine: Made In Russia

The Aurus Senat limousine is designed by Aurus Motors and developed in Moscow by NAMI. It serves as Russia’s official state car, created especially for President Vladimir Putin. The car is built to provide maximum protection while also representing the power, status, and strength of the Russian government.  

President Vladimir Putin's Aurus Senat Limousine Strong Engine

2/8
President Vladimir Putin's Limousine Car Price

This limousine has a 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine, made with Porsche’s help. It also has an electric motor. Together, they produce nearly 600 horsepower, giving the huge car enough speed and strength to move smoothly.

President Vladimir Putin's Aurus Senat Limousine: Top Speed

3/8
President Vladimir Putin's Limousine Car Price

Even though the limousine weighs around 6,200 kilograms (like a big bus) reportedly, it can still reach a top speed of 250 km/h in seconds. It uses a 9-speed automatic gearbox that powers all four wheels.

Vladimir Putin's Aurus Senat Limousine: Bulletproof Body

4/8
President Vladimir Putin's Limousine Car Price

The Aurus Senat is like a moving fortress. It has strong bulletproof glass, thick armored doors, and protection under the floor and roof to keep passengers safe from bullets and explosions during an attack.

President Vladimir Putin's Aurus Senat Limousine: Smart Safety Features

5/8
President Vladimir Putin's Limousine Car Price

The car has an armored fuel tank to stop leaks after an attack, a fire control system to put out flames, and a fresh-air supply system to protect passengers from harmful gas.

President Vladimir Putin's Aurus Senat Limousine Emergency Escape

6/8
President Vladimir Putin's Limousine Car Price

In case the doors are blocked, the limousine has an emergency exit through the rear window. It also has a secure communication system so that the president can stay connected during any crisis. 

President Vladimir Putin's Aurus Senat Limousine: Special Drivers

7/8
President Vladimir Putin's Limousine Car Price

The Aurus Senat is usually driven by trained special forces members. These drivers can perform sharp turns, quick escapes, and even defend against physical attacks, making sure the president remains safe at all times. 

President Vladimir Putin's Aurus Senat Limousine: Price

8/8
President Vladimir Putin's Limousine Car Price

The car costs around £275,000, nearly Rs 3.05 crore, according to a report by The Sun. President Putin has even gifted this luxury vehicle to close friends, including North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, showing its importance and status worldwide. (Image Credit: Social Media/X)

