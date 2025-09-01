photoDetails

President Vladimir Putin's Limousine Car Price: After the SCO Summit in China’s Tianjin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin travelled together in the same car to the venue of their bilateral meeting. The two leaders showcased their camaraderie by sharing a ride in a ‘Made-in-Russia’ Aurus sedan.

The Aurus Senat, which currently serves as the official state car of the Russian president, replaced the Mercedes-Benz S 600 Guard Pullman. It was first unveiled during Putin’s fourth presidential inauguration in 2018 and is retro-styled after the ZIS-110, a Soviet-era limousine introduced in 1945. Based on media reports and social media posts on X (formerly Twitter), let’s take a quick look at the cost and safety features of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s limousine.