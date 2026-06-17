/Mistakenly filled petrol in diesel car? Do these 5 things immediately to save thousands on expensive repairs

Fuel station mistakes: Mistakenly filling petrol in a diesel car can happen to anyone, especially at busy fuel stations where attendants may select the wrong nozzle. The mistake can damage the fuel system and lead to expensive repairs if the engine is started. Experts say quick action is critical. Whether the incident happens during a daily commute or a road trip, knowing the right steps can help reduce damage, save money, and get the vehicle back on the road safely. Here are seven things car owners can do in such cases: