/Mistakenly filled petrol in diesel car? Do these 5 things immediately to save thousands on expensive repairs

Fuel station mistakes: Mistakenly filling petrol in a diesel car can happen to anyone, especially at busy fuel stations where attendants may select the wrong nozzle. The mistake can damage the fuel system and lead to expensive repairs if the engine is started. Experts say quick action is critical. Whether the incident happens during a daily commute or a road trip, knowing the right steps can help reduce damage, save money, and get the vehicle back on the road safely. Here are seven things car owners can do in such cases:
Fuel station mistakes: Mistakenly filling petrol in a diesel car can happen to anyone, especially at busy fuel stations where attendants may select the wrong nozzle. The mistake can damage the fuel system and lead to expensive repairs if the engine is started. Experts say quick action is critical. Whether the incident happens during a daily commute or a road trip, knowing the right steps can help reduce damage, save money, and get the vehicle back on the road safely. Here are seven things car owners can do in such cases:
If you realise the mistake at the fuel station, do not start the engine. This is the most important step. A diesel engine is designed to run on diesel fuel, which also lubricates critical fuel-system components. Starting the vehicle can send petrol through the fuel lines, injectors, and pump, increasing the risk of damage. Turn off the ignition immediately and inform the fuel-station staff about the issue.
Many drivers think they can drive a short distance before fixing the problem. That is a costly mistake. Even a small amount of petrol circulating through a diesel system can affect lubrication and increase wear. If the engine has not been started, keep the vehicle stationary. If it has already been driven, stop as soon as it is safe to do so and seek professional assistance.
Once the mistake is identified, contact roadside assistance or a trusted mechanic. Explain exactly how much petrol was added and whether the engine was started. This information helps technicians decide the next steps. Modern diesel vehicles have highly precise fuel systems that can be sensitive to contamination. Getting expert advice early can prevent minor issues from turning into major repair bills.
In most cases, the safest solution is to drain the contaminated fuel from the tank. Mechanics may also inspect the fuel lines and filters depending on how far the petrol has travelled through the system. If the engine was never started, repairs are usually simpler and less expensive. The sooner the wrong fuel is removed, the better the chances of avoiding long-term damage.
After draining the tank, technicians often inspect the fuel pump, injectors, and filters. This step is especially important if petrol has already entered the system. A detailed inspection can reveal hidden damage before it causes breakdowns later. Drivers who mistakenly filled petrol in a diesel car should ask for a complete fuel-system check to ensure the vehicle is safe to operate again.
If the engine was started before the mistake was noticed, watch for symptoms such as rough running, loss of power, unusual engine noise, excessive smoke, or difficulty starting. These signs may indicate fuel-system problems. Continuing to drive could worsen the damage. If any of these symptoms appear, stop the vehicle and have it inspected by a qualified technician as soon as possible.
A few simple habits can reduce the chances of filling the wrong fuel. Double-check the fuel type before refuelling, verify instructions with attendants, and pay attention to labels near the fuel cap. Drivers who frequently switch between petrol and diesel vehicles should be extra careful. Taking a few seconds to confirm the fuel type can help avoid repair costs that could run into thousands of rupees. (Representative images: magnific)