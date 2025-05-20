Most Affordable 7-Seater Cars In India - One Priced Like An Alto, Two Diesel SUVs Included
7-Seater Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh: Are you planning to buy a 7-seater car under a budget of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom)? If yes, your options are limited to just four models - two from Mahindra, and one each from Maruti and Renault.
These four models are the Renault Triber, Maruti Ertiga, Mahindra Bolero, and Mahindra Bolero Neo, of which the Bolero and Bolero Neo are diesel SUVs. (Photo Source- Grok AI)
Renault Triber
Renault Triber: It is priced between Rs 6.15 lakh and Rs 8.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Notably, the base variant of the Triber costs nearly the same as the top variant of the Maruti Alto, which is priced at Rs 6.21 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering the Triber is a 1-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 72 PS and 96 Nm.
Mahindra Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo: It is priced between Rs 9.95 lakh and Rs 12.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine (100 PS/260 Nm), paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero: It is priced between Rs 9.79 lakh and Rs 10.91 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It also comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 76 PS and 210 Nm.
Maruti Ertiga
Maruti Ertiga: The pricing of the Ertiga ranges from Rs 8.84 lakh to Rs 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an optional CNG kit.
