NewsPhotosMost Affordable 7-Seater Cars In India - One Priced Like An Alto, Two Diesel SUVs Included
Most Affordable 7-Seater Cars In India - One Priced Like An Alto, Two Diesel SUVs Included

7-Seater Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh: Are you planning to buy a 7-seater car under a budget of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom)? If yes, your options are limited to just four models - two from Mahindra, and one each from Maruti and Renault.

Updated:May 20, 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Cars

1/5
Cars

These four models are the Renault Triber, Maruti Ertiga, Mahindra Bolero, and Mahindra Bolero Neo, of which the Bolero and Bolero Neo are diesel SUVs. (Photo Source- Grok AI)

Renault Triber

2/5
Renault Triber

Renault Triber: It is priced between Rs 6.15 lakh and Rs 8.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Notably, the base variant of the Triber costs nearly the same as the top variant of the Maruti Alto, which is priced at Rs 6.21 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering the Triber is a 1-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 72 PS and 96 Nm.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

3/5
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo: It is priced between Rs 9.95 lakh and Rs 12.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine (100 PS/260 Nm), paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Mahindra Bolero

4/5
Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero: It is priced between Rs 9.79 lakh and Rs 10.91 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It also comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 76 PS and 210 Nm.

Maruti Ertiga

5/5
Maruti Ertiga

Maruti Ertiga: The pricing of the Ertiga ranges from Rs 8.84 lakh to Rs 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an optional CNG kit.

Auto news
NEWS ON ONE CLICK