Most Affordable Cars From BMW, Audi, Mercedes, Volvo & Land Rover – Check Pics & Prices

Most Affordable Luxury Cars In India: India has seen significant growth in the luxury car market. If you're planning to buy a luxury brand car but have a limited budget, here are the most affordable models from BMW, Audi, Mercedes, Volvo, and Jaguar Land Rover. In this article, you'll learn about the entry-level models of these brands and their prices. All prices correspond with the official websites of the respective brands.

Updated:Mar 24, 2025, 06:09 PM IST
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: It starts from Rs 44.40 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mercedes A-Class Sedan

Mercedes A-Class Sedan

Mercedes A-Class Sedan: It commands a starting price of Rs 46,05,000, ex-showroom.

Audi Q3

Audi Q3

Audi Q3: The pricing of the Q3 starts at Rs 44,99,000, ex-showroom.

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Volvo XC40 Recharge: This electric SUV starts at Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Land Rover RANGE ROVER EVOQUE

Land Rover RANGE ROVER EVOQUE

Land Rover RANGE ROVER EVOQUE and DISCOVERY SPORT: Both entry-level Land Rover models start at Rs 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

