Most Affordable Cars From BMW, Audi, Mercedes, Volvo & Land Rover – Check Pics & Prices
Most Affordable Luxury Cars In India: India has seen significant growth in the luxury car market. If you're planning to buy a luxury brand car but have a limited budget, here are the most affordable models from BMW, Audi, Mercedes, Volvo, and Jaguar Land Rover. In this article, you'll learn about the entry-level models of these brands and their prices. All prices correspond with the official websites of the respective brands.
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: It starts from Rs 44.40 lakh, ex-showroom.
Mercedes A-Class Sedan
Mercedes A-Class Sedan: It commands a starting price of Rs 46,05,000, ex-showroom.
Audi Q3
Audi Q3: The pricing of the Q3 starts at Rs 44,99,000, ex-showroom.
Volvo XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge: This electric SUV starts at Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Land Rover RANGE ROVER EVOQUE
Land Rover RANGE ROVER EVOQUE and DISCOVERY SPORT: Both entry-level Land Rover models start at Rs 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
