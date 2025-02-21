Most Affordable Diesel Car: 23+ Km Mileage, 5-Star Safety, Sunroof, Cruise Control, And More - Prices Start At Rs 6.56 Lakh
Most Affordable Diesel Car - Tata Altroz: The Tata Altroz price starts at Rs 6.65 lakh and goes up to Rs 11.30 lakh. As it comes with petrol, CNG, and diesel fuel options, the diesel variants start at Rs 8.70 lakh, making it the most affordable diesel car on sale in the country. All mentioned prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The closest rival to Altroz is the Maruti Baleno, one of the best-selling cars in India.
Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz Engine Options: It offers three engine choices, including a 1.2-liter NA petrol, a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine with 5-speed MT as standard for all engine options.
Tata Altroz Diesel Engine
Tata Altroz Diesel Engine: Altroz diesel gets a 1.5-liter diesel engine that cranks out 90PS and 200Nm. The claimed fuel efficiency of Altroz Diesel is 23.64 kmpl.
Tata Altroz Key Features
Tata Altroz Key Features: Key features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, cruise control, sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and more.
Tata Altroz Features
Tata Altroz Features: It boasts a height-adjustable driver seat, leather steering wheel, leather seats, power windows, adjustable headlights, fog lights (front and rear), and rear defogger. Many of these features are available in diesel variants.
Tata Altroz Safety
Tata Altroz Safety: It's a 5-star safety-rated car. The Global NCAP has awarded it a 5-star safety rating in its crash tests. Its safety kit includes up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child-seat anchors, and more.
