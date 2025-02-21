Most Affordable Diesel Car: 23+ Km Mileage, 5-Star Safety, Sunroof, Cruise Control, And More - Prices Start At Rs 6.56 Lakh

photoDetails

english

Most Affordable Diesel Car - Tata Altroz: The Tata Altroz price starts at Rs 6.65 lakh and goes up to Rs 11.30 lakh. As it comes with petrol, CNG, and diesel fuel options, the diesel variants start at Rs 8.70 lakh, making it the most affordable diesel car on sale in the country. All mentioned prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The closest rival to Altroz is the Maruti Baleno, one of the best-selling cars in India.